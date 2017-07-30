Teen Wolf Premiere: EP Talks Scott's Final Test, Derek's Next Move and More

Within the first five minutes of Sunday’s Teen Wolf premiere, it was clear that Scott & Co. were ready to get the heck out of Beacon Hills — if only their beloved hometown was ready to let them go.

“So much of 6A was about Stiles, so with these last 10, we really wanted to tell the story of the teen wolf — of Scott and his final battle,” executive producer Jeff Davis tells TVLine.

And with Scott, Lydia and Malia finally starting to forge their own paths in the world, Davis the universe could not have picked a less convenient time to drop a new end-of-the-world crisis — complete with a heap of mythology — in their laps. I think I’m most disappointed for Malia, to be honest; those “mysterious French men” she had planned for herself sounded really fun.

In less fun news, the episode also introduced a few new troublemakers, including a hellhound named Halwyn (played by Eye Candy‘s Casey Deidrick), whose fiery, shirtless existence was cut tragically short by an Argent bullet shot by Beacon Hills High School’s new guidance counselor. Of that character, Davis says there’s a “very good reason for her ending up in the situation she’s in,” one which will be revealed in Episode 615.

Besides the eye candy of it all, Halwyn’s death was also a bummer because he was basically the key to solving Lydia’s latest bonkers premonition — and what would a Teen Wolf premiere be without one of those? This particular vision found Lydia traipsing through the halls of BHHS, which were almost completely covered in spiderwebs. Naturally, those spiderwebs spoke to Lydia, warning of gunshots and screams and other pleasant things. Then came the kicker: “You let it out! You were supposed to ride with the hunt forever!” And with Halwyn unable to solve this final riddle for them, the pack will have to do some old-fashioned detective work.

Not participating in the mystery, at least not full-time, will be Stiles, whose voicemail to Scott made the pack question whether they should even get him involved. Besides, he has enough to worry about with his classes at Quantico — especially after the episode’s final moments, in which he discovered that Derek Hale is on the FBI’s radar for “mass murder.” (Bonus scoop: Davis says that the next time we see Tyler Hoechlin’s character, he’ll be in South America. As for Stiles, you can expect to see him pop up in “several episodes.”)

If you’re looking for more concrete answers, particularly related to the “price” that Lydia mentioned in the episode, Davis isn’t saying much — only that the mystery will “unfold over the course of the season.” So buckle up.

Assorted thoughts:

* I very much enjoyed all the hellhound-on-hellhound action this week.

* I also loved Malia as the source of comic relief. (“It’s just rats — rats and wolves. Maybe a little bug problem.”) Furthermore, I never want to see another rat on this show, and I definitely don’t want to hear the phrase “rat king.”)

* Lydia telling her mom “You know stuff, that means you have to do stuff” was such a brilliant, simple way of explaining how everyone has ended up where they are.

* Scott’s post-practice chat with Liam was damn near heartwarming and gave me all kinds of Derek-Scott flashbacks. (Dear Hayden, you’re missing out.)

Your turn to talk: What did you think of Teen Wolf‘s final premiere? And what are your hopes for the remaining nine episodes? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.

