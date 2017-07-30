Confederate, From Thrones EPs, Sparks New Twitter Protest; HBO Responds

HBO released a statement on Sunday evening after the hashtag #NoConfederate became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter during Game of Thrones.
The hashtag, created by April Reign of the 2015 #OscarsSoWhite campaign, sought to protest the premium cabler’s recently announced Confederate, from Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, in hopes of sending a signal to the Powers That Be before the show gets off the ground.
Whether you live tweet #GoT or not, please use #NoConfederate in ALL of your tweets from 9-10p ET this Sunday. Let’s get it trending!
— April (@ReignOfApril) July 28, 2017
The hour-long sci-fi drama, picked up to series earlier this month and set to premiere following Season 8 of Thrones, envisions an alternate, post-Civil War world wherein “the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.” It’s worth noting that the Confederate creative team also includes two prolific African-American writer-producers: Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and Malcolm Spellman (Empire).
Following the #NoConfederate campaign, HBO released the following statement:
We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate. We have faith that [writers] Nichelle, Dan, David and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see.
The idea of two white men — who have already come under fire for their portrayal of race (or lack thereof) on Thrones — heading up a show about slavery spawned an immediate backlash following the initial announcement. At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, HBO’s programming president Corey Bloys conceded that the network essentially botched the announcement.
“If I could do it over again, [it was] HBO’s mistake, not the producers,'” he said. “The idea that we would be able to announce an idea that is so sensitive and requires such care in a press release was misguided on our part.”
People are just looking for something to get them riled up and let them pick up their pitchforks. I don’t know if the show will turn out good or not, or how well it will handle its sensitive topics, but I agree with HBO in that people should wait until there is something to actually see and then evaluate it, and any sane person should take the same approach.
This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. I understand the sensitivity given the subject matter, but literally not a single word of the show has been written yet. Why not give four extremely talented writers get to work and we can judge them on the product and not on the premise?
If the show misses the mark or if it is in anyway insensitive, then of course people can and should complain – but doing it before the creative process has been started doesn’t make sense to me.
And before the backlash (given our political climate) – I am a card carrying democrat who has never once voted republican I am most certainly not a Trump supporter (because for whatever reason, support for the show and support for Trump seem to be intertwined).
I think it’d be wise to wait for at least a script? Nothing points to it glorifying slavery, much like The Handmaids Tale doesn’t actually glorify rape.
At least part of it is that Handmaid’s Tale was an established property. The book came out in 1985 and the series is very loyal to the nature of the original book. It’s still probably controversial to some, but we had a good idea of what we were probably in for. Confederate, the best basis we have is GoT, which as pointed out doesn’t have the best track record, despite being a beloved TV show.
All that said, I am still pro giving things a chance.
“The project is currently in its infancy” sounds like code for “we may still drop this.” I don’t see HBO going forward after this vocal backlash. And since there likely won’t be any footage for over a year, all they can do is defend the project with statements like these, which won’t win over skeptics.
Yeah, HBO definitely messed up announcing this before they had anything written. Of course some people would be angry given the current political and racially charged climate in this country. And the fact that these two guys are all people see in connection to the show really doesn’t help. It could end up being a great project, but they really should have kept their mouths shut at this stage.