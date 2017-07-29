Top of the Lake Season 2 to Air as Three Night Event on Sundance TV

Nearly four-and-a-half years after its acclaimed first season, Top of the Lake finally has a Season 2 premiere date.

Sundance TV has announced that Top of the Lake: China Girl‘s six-episode sophomore run will air as a special three-night event beginning Sunday, Sept. 10, continuing on Monday, Sept. 11 before concluding Tuesday, Sept. 12 (9/8c).

The return of the Australian Jane Campion crime drama finds police detective Robin Griffin (The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss) returning to Sydney in an attempt to rebuild her life, where she throws herself into the case of a dead Asian girl who turns up on Bondi Beach. Big Little Lies‘ Nicole Kidman and Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie co-star.

What’s more, the basic cabler has announced that Liar, a six-part miniseries starring Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt and Forever‘s Ioan Gruffudd, will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c. The show tells the story of Laura Newell (Froggatt), a school teacher fresh out of a relationship who reenters the dating scene with Andrew Ellis (Gruffudd), a surgeon who just so happens to be the father to one of her students. Their lives are forever changed when volatile allegations about their date begin to seep out.

Are you looking forward to the return of Top of the Lake?