UnREAL Renewed for Season 4

At this point, UnREAL is well on its way to being Everlasting: Lifetime has renewed the dramedy for a fourth season, the cable network announced Friday.
Lifetime re-upped the behind-the-scenes look at a Bachelor-like reality dating show even before its third season premiere. Executive producer Stacy Rukeyser, named showrunner after the Season 2 finale, will continue in the role in Season 4.
UnREAL‘s third season will introduce Everlasting‘s first “suitress” — aka female suitor — Selena, played by Master of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald. Though the series was originally expected to return this summer, Lifetime now says UnREAL will be back in early 2018 and will air alongside the also renewed Mary Kills People.
Bold move considering that season 2 for the most part sucked
This doesn’t inspire much confidence since season three has been so delayed.
The advanced renewal of a show doesn’t inspire confidence? How is that?
Yeah I dont get the comment either. I still dont understand delaying the show until early 2018 (just to pair it will another scripted show instead of trying to build a block of scripted programming) but UnReal is Lifetime’s signature show as they attempt to rebrand.
Really? I would think they’d wait and see how season three performed before renewing it for a forth season. I will admit one upside is fans of Unreal might get closure unlike the fans of Witches of East End and Devious Maids.
Good news the show got renewed for another season. I hope Lifetime will release the trailer for season 3 later this year to help us fans wait for the new season to air next year!