UnREAL Renewed for Season 4

At this point, UnREAL is well on its way to being Everlasting: Lifetime has renewed the dramedy for a fourth season, the cable network announced Friday.

Lifetime re-upped the behind-the-scenes look at a Bachelor-like reality dating show even before its third season premiere. Executive producer Stacy Rukeyser, named showrunner after the Season 2 finale, will continue in the role in Season 4.

UnREAL‘s third season will introduce Everlasting‘s first “suitress” — aka female suitor — Selena, played by Master of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald. Though the series was originally expected to return this summer, Lifetime now says UnREAL will be back in early 2018 and will air alongside the also renewed Mary Kills People.