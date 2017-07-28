Outlander Season 3: Find Out When Claire and Jamie Will Reunite

Outlander fans, take heart: Claire and Jamie’s two decade-long separation — which will be chronicled in the Starz drama’s upcoming third season — will go by in a relative flash.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Friday, showrunner Ronald D. Moore all but confirmed that the estranged soul mates would reunite in Episode 6. “As always, we take our cues from the book first,” the EP said. “The books laid out this episodic story of Jamie. You had five chapters of his life [beginning with the Battle of Culloden]. That’s five episodes right there.” Meanwhile, a parallel storyline will explore Claire’s “relationship with Frank and the disillusion of that marriage, her becoming a doctor and raising Brianna.”

“We decided on that parallel structure for the first half of the season,” Moore continued. “We never really varied from it. It felt like the right amount of time, and it felt like it was enough to build a want, a desire, in the audience to get Claire and Jamie back together so that they were really pushing for it and getting excited, but it wasn’t dragging it out too long.”

Plus, it was important to give the separation “some time and some space so you didn’t just brush it over and pretended like nothing had really happened” over the 20 years, noted Moore.

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.