Good Witch Renewed for Season 4

The spell hasn’t worn off yet: Good Witch has conjured up a fourth season on Hallmark Channel.

The supernatural rom-com starring JAG alum Catherine Bell will return for Season 4 this fall, kicking off with a Halloween-themed special in October, the network has confirmed. Bell celebrated the good news by tweeting out a photo with co-star Bailee Madison (The Fosters):

Doing witchy things with this one @BaileeMadison especiallly now that we are OFFICIALLY renewed Season 4! #goodwitch @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/S25MUQouKq — Catherine Bell (@reallycb) July 28, 2017

Bell stars as the very enchanting Cassie Nightingale, a small-town mom and bed-and-breakfast proprietor who shares a magical secret with her teen daughter Grace (Madison). Desperate Housewives veteran James Denton co-stars as Cassie’s love interest Dr. Sam Radford. The series is a spinoff of Hallmark’s The Good Witch TV-movie, which debuted back in 2008 and went on to inspire six sequels.

Airing on Sunday nights this past spring/early summer, Good Witch Season 3 — which wrapped up earlier this month with Cassie and Sam getting engaged — averaged 2.15 million total viewers and a .24 demo rating, exactly on par with both its freshman and sophomore runs.

