Good Witch Renewed for Season 4

The spell hasn’t worn off yet: Good Witch has conjured up a fourth season on Hallmark Channel.

The supernatural rom-com starring JAG alum Catherine Bell will return for Season 4 this fall, kicking off with a Halloween-themed special in October, the network has confirmed. Bell celebrated the good news by tweeting out a photo with co-star Bailee Madison (The Fosters):

Bell stars as the very enchanting Cassie Nightingale, a small-town mom and bed-and-breakfast proprietor who shares a magical secret with her teen daughter Grace (Madison). Desperate Housewives veteran James Denton co-stars as Cassie’s love interest Dr. Sam Radford. The series is a spinoff of Hallmark’s The Good Witch TV-movie, which debuted back in 2008 and went on to inspire six sequels.

Airing on Sunday nights this past spring/early summer, Good Witch Season 3 — which wrapped up earlier this month with Cassie and Sam getting engaged — averaged 2.15 million total viewers and a .24 demo rating, exactly on par with both its freshman and sophomore runs.

Are you excited for more Good Witch? Say the magic words in the comments below.

2 Comments
  1. Amy B says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:27 PM

    So happy about this! I’ve gotten used to a Good Witch movie every Halloween. And the series is classic Hallmark fun!

    Reply
  2. Crys says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:03 PM

    I love the show! Can’t wait for season 4! Just wish Netflix had all the movies from 2008!

    Reply
