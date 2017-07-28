Good Witch Renewed for Season 4

The spell hasn’t worn off yet: Good Witch has conjured up a fourth season on Hallmark Channel.
The supernatural rom-com starring JAG alum Catherine Bell will return for Season 4 this fall, kicking off with a Halloween-themed special in October, the network has confirmed. Bell celebrated the good news by tweeting out a photo with co-star Bailee Madison (The Fosters):
Bell stars as the very enchanting Cassie Nightingale, a small-town mom and bed-and-breakfast proprietor who shares a magical secret with her teen daughter Grace (Madison). Desperate Housewives veteran James Denton co-stars as Cassie’s love interest Dr. Sam Radford. The series is a spinoff of Hallmark’s The Good Witch TV-movie, which debuted back in 2008 and went on to inspire six sequels.
Airing on Sunday nights this past spring/early summer, Good Witch Season 3 — which wrapped up earlier this month with Cassie and Sam getting engaged — averaged 2.15 million total viewers and a .24 demo rating, exactly on par with both its freshman and sophomore runs.
Are you excited for more Good Witch? Say the magic words in the comments below.
So happy about this! I’ve gotten used to a Good Witch movie every Halloween. And the series is classic Hallmark fun!
I love the show! Can’t wait for season 4! Just wish Netflix had all the movies from 2008!