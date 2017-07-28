The Girlfriend Experience Season 2: Get Premiere Date, Photos of New Cast

The Girlfriend Experience will continue — times two — when the Starz series uncorks its dual-storyline Season 2 on Sunday, Nov. 5th at 9/8c, it was announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

As previously reported, the anthology series — executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman — during its 14-episode sophomore run will follow two parallel stories, set in Washington, D.C. and in New Mexico.

The storyline written, directed and exec-produced by Lodge Kerrigan is set against the backdrop of the upcoming U.S. mid-term elections and follows Erica Myles (Pushing Daisies‘ Anna Friel), a strong-willed finance director of a Republican super PAC, and Anna Garner (Billions‘ Louisa Krause), a confident GFE provider at the top of her game. Under intense pressure to deliver on her fundraising goals, Erica enlists Anna’s help in blackmailing a high-powered dark money fundraiser. That leads the ladies into a complicated sexual relationship, marked by an exploration of vulnerability, dominance and submission. Iranian actress Narges Rashidi, Michael Cram (Shadowhunters) as Mark Novak and Emily Piggford (Hemlock Grove) co-star.

The storyline written, directed and exec-produced by Amy Seimetz follows Bria Jones (Zero Hour‘s Carmen Ejogo, right), a former high-end escort who enters the Witness Protection Program to escape an abusive relationship. After being torn from her upscale lifestyle, Bria and her estranged step-daughter are relocated to New Mexico, where Bria begins to revive her career as a sex worker. Doing so threatens to ensnare Bria’s new identity, her step-daughter and the U.S. Marshal (Tunde Adebimpe) put in charge of her well-being. Morgana Davies (Devil’s Playground) and Harmony Korine co-star.

