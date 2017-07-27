Exclusive
Youre the Worst Season 4 Cast Johnny Pemberton
You're the Worst Adds Son of Zorn and Nobodies Actors for Season 4

You’re the Worst, meet the actual son of Zorn.

Johnny Pemberton, who played the titular role in the now-cancelled Fox comedy, is one of two recent additions to YTW‘s Season 4 cast roster, TVLine has learned exclusively. The other is Brendan Jennings, most recently seen on TVLand’s Nobodies.

Pemberton will play Max, one of Edgar’s colleagues on a sketch show. Max is “hip” and “sensitive,” and his flashy Hollywood lifestyle proves very attractive to Edgar. They quickly become friends.

Jennings’ character, Neil, is (stay with us here) the new husband of the ex-wife of Boone, the man Gretchen is dating. (As previously reported, Boone will be played by Eureka‘s Colin Ferguson.) Neil is described as “an uptight beta-male” who has an openly antagonistic relationship with Boone.

Both Pemberton and Jennings will recur throughout the season.

Pemberton’s TV credits include SuperstoreKroll Show and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Jennings’ resumé includes SuperstoreBlunt TalkWreckedNew Girl and Parks and Recreation.

You’re the Worst returns with a one-hour season premiere on Wednesday, Sept 6, at 10/9c on FXX.

