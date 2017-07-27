Once Upon a Time's Elizabeth Lail Joins Greg Berlanti Lifetime Thriller You

Memo to Elizabeth Lail: Lifetime’s upcoming You is based on a book, but it is definitely not a fairytale.

The Once Upon a Time actress has been cast as Beck, the female lead in Greg Berlanti’s adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ 2015 novel, our sister site Deadline reports.

The psychological thriller tells the story of Joe, a bookstore owner played by Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley, who uses social media and technology to feed his obsession with an aspiring writer (Lail’s Beck). Lifetime gave the drama a straight-to-series order in April.

Lail played Princess Anna in Once Upon a Time‘s Frozen arc in Season 4. Her other TV gigs include Dead of Summer and The Blacklist.

In other You casting news: Zach Cherry (Search Party) has joined the series as Ethan, one of Joe’s jovial co-workers, and Luca Padovan (Broadway’s School of Rock) will play Paco, a neglected boy who lives near Joe and worships him a little.