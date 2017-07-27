Tracy Morgan's Last O.G., Search Party Season 2 Get TBS Premiere Dates

Tracy Morgan‘s return to series television will begin this fall, TBS announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association press your in Beverly Hills.

The Last O.G., which the SNL alum co-created alongside executive producers Jordan Peele and John Carcieri (and is detailed below), will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10/9c with back-to-back episodes, and then air weekly at 10:30 pm.

TBS also announced that Drop the Mic (based on the Late Late Show segment and hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin) will drop Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 pm, while Season 2 of Search Party can be found airing two episodes per week, starting Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10 pm.

Also part of TBS’ fall slate is the yet-to-be-scheduled Snoop Dogg Presents The Jokers Wild, based on the classic game show but with streetwise questions and problem solving.

The Last O.G. centers on Tray, an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison after a 15-year stint. Returning to his gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his ex-girlfriend (The Carmichael Show‘s Tiffany Haddish) has married a successful white man (Superstore‘s Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with and support his kids, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet. Cedric the Entertainer and Allen Maldonado (black-ish) also co-star.