Hulu Acquires Classic TGIF Lineup: Family Matters, Full House and More

Hulu is bringing back the best night of the week.
The streaming service has acquired the rights to more than 800 episodes from TGIF — the classic lineup of ABC comedies that aired on Friday nights in the 1990s — which will be available to stream beginning on Friday, Sept. 29.
As part of Hulu’s exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, every episode of Family Matters, Full House, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper will join the Hulu library.
“These shows are more than just beloved hits — they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Content, said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”
Of course, these are just five of the series that aired as part of the TGIF lineup, which ran from 1989 to 2000. Other big TGIF shows included Boy Meets World; Sabrina, the Teenage Witch; Clueless; and Dinosaurs — some of which are already available to stream.
Will you be revisiting your TGIF favorites? And which others do you hope will soon become streamable? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
I’d be interested if Hulu still had a free option…
Perfect Strangers for the win!!!
All awesome shows, but the one I was really hoping for was Just the Ten of Us.
I’ve been dying for Perfect Strangers. I’m so excited!
Kind of funny that Hulu has the rights to Full House while Netflix produces Fuller House
Didn’t Netflix say they couldn’t get Full House because of how their syndication was done? How did Hulu get it then?
Just the ten of us?!?!
Why isn’t Boy Meets World available online anywhere? :(
If Hulu can get Living Single, I’ll restart my subscription, I’ll even consider paying the limited-commercials rate.
I was just lamenting the fact that Hanging with Mr. Cooper doesn’t get any of the love that Full House or Family Matters or those shows seem to get, and yet I remember loving it just as much as the others! I can’t wait!
Now I just need someone to get the rights to all the old TNBC shows and I’ll never have to leave the house again.
Finally Step by Step is available!! It’s one of the shows not available on DVD or Blu Ray. Thank you to whoever made this happen! :)