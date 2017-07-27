TGIF Returns On Hulu
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Hulu Acquires Classic TGIF Lineup: Family Matters, Full House and More

By /

Hulu is bringing back the best night of the week.

The streaming service has acquired the rights to more than 800 episodes from TGIF — the classic lineup of ABC comedies that aired on Friday nights in the 1990s — which will be available to stream beginning on Friday, Sept. 29.

RELATEDFuller House Season 3 to Premiere on Full House‘s 30th Anniversary

As part of Hulu’s exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, every episode of Family Matters, Full House, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper will join the Hulu library.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits — they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Content, said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

RELATEDGirl Meets World Boss Reveals What Fans Would Have Seen in Season 4

Of course, these are just five of the series that aired as part of the TGIF lineup, which ran from 1989 to 2000. Other big TGIF shows included Boy Meets WorldSabrina, the Teenage WitchClueless; and Dinosaurs — some of which are already available to stream.

Will you be revisiting your TGIF favorites? And which others do you hope will soon become streamable? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

12 Comments
  1. Daya says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:34 PM

    I’d be interested if Hulu still had a free option…

    Reply
  2. Renee Burton says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:34 PM

    Perfect Strangers for the win!!!

    Reply
  3. Lynne says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    All awesome shows, but the one I was really hoping for was Just the Ten of Us.

    Reply
  4. Cecily says:
    July 27, 2017 at 2:53 PM

    I’ve been dying for Perfect Strangers. I’m so excited!

    Reply
  5. tybabb says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:09 PM

    Kind of funny that Hulu has the rights to Full House while Netflix produces Fuller House

    Reply
  6. Jane says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:17 PM

    Didn’t Netflix say they couldn’t get Full House because of how their syndication was done? How did Hulu get it then?

    Reply
  7. B says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    Just the ten of us?!?!

    Reply
  8. Mark says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    Why isn’t Boy Meets World available online anywhere? :(

    Reply
  9. T.W.S.S. says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    If Hulu can get Living Single, I’ll restart my subscription, I’ll even consider paying the limited-commercials rate.

    Reply
  10. maltru says:
    July 27, 2017 at 3:51 PM

    I was just lamenting the fact that Hanging with Mr. Cooper doesn’t get any of the love that Full House or Family Matters or those shows seem to get, and yet I remember loving it just as much as the others! I can’t wait!

    Reply
  11. Lani says:
    July 27, 2017 at 4:12 PM

    Now I just need someone to get the rights to all the old TNBC shows and I’ll never have to leave the house again.

    Reply
  12. Nirav Thakkar says:
    July 27, 2017 at 4:14 PM

    Finally Step by Step is available!! It’s one of the shows not available on DVD or Blu Ray. Thank you to whoever made this happen! :)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 