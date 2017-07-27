Hulu Acquires Classic TGIF Lineup: Family Matters, Full House and More

Hulu is bringing back the best night of the week.

The streaming service has acquired the rights to more than 800 episodes from TGIF — the classic lineup of ABC comedies that aired on Friday nights in the 1990s — which will be available to stream beginning on Friday, Sept. 29.

As part of Hulu’s exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, every episode of Family Matters, Full House, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper will join the Hulu library.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits — they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Content, said in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

RELATEDGirl Meets World Boss Reveals What Fans Would Have Seen in Season 4

Of course, these are just five of the series that aired as part of the TGIF lineup, which ran from 1989 to 2000. Other big TGIF shows included Boy Meets World; Sabrina, the Teenage Witch; Clueless; and Dinosaurs — some of which are already available to stream.

Will you be revisiting your TGIF favorites? And which others do you hope will soon become streamable? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.