Colbert Says 'F—k You' to Trump, Disgusted by Transgender Military Ban

Stephen Colbert, triggered by Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender men and women from serving in the military, put CBS censors to work on Wednesday, cursing out the president in another scathing monologue.
“I began my day… as I often do, by checking Donald Trump’s Twitter feed to see how far the crazy has spread,” Colbert began. “I really think he’s off his meds, because today he went from crazy to cruel.” The Late Show host then read off POTUS’ tweets declaring transgender people unfit to serve in the U.S. military — a series of posts which Trump inexplicably ended with “thank you.”
“‘Thank you’?!” Colbert quoted, dumbfounded by Trump’s choice of words. “F—k you,” he replied, later pointing out that the expletive wasn’t anywhere to be found in his script. “Why the hell would he do this? This isn’t even one of his campaign promises. Back in the campaign, he tweeted” that he would fight for the LGBT community. “What the hell does he think the ‘T’ in LGBT stands for?” Colbert asked. “Trump? Tomato?!”
Colbert then turned his attention to Caitlyn Jenner, who was apparently shocked that Trump would betray the transgender community.
“Caitlyn, I don’t know if I’m the first person to break this to you, but he’s a liar,” Colbert said. “I know he said he was your friend, but he was using you, girl. You deserve better.” Worst of all, he continued, was that “those 15,000 transgender troops who volunteered to serve our country” were “rejected by a rich guy who [during] Vietnam sidestepped the draft with four deferments and a medical disqualification for bone spurs in his foot.” But in his defense, “they were manly bone spurs in a powerful dude foot that just got all ouchy when he put ’em in a boot.”
This was a stupid thing for Trump to do. And I am not talking about the policy itself. You can agree or disagree, as is your right. But DT continues to unite libs. That is the great strength of the conservative political spectrum: They will unite. Even if they aren’t crazy about the conservative candidate, they will hold their noses and vote for the candidate closest to what they believe. We libs pitch a hissy fit if our favorite candidate doesn’t win the primary, and then stay home on the day of the election (well, I don’t, but a lot of libs do this). But DT keeps doing these stupid things, with limited measurable results, that will accomplish little other than to drive libs together and to the polls. Agree or disagree with his policies in general, or in this specific case, but you have to acknowledge that this is a poorly thought out strategy.
For seven years and 5 months, President Obama had the same policy (policy change enacted June 30, 2016). Let’s not get the impression that this is a change in a long standing policy. Transgenderism is a complicated subject that involves the whole of the human body, mentally and physically. I think the jury is still out on how to treat, or even IF to treat. Transgendered persons.
Chris, you’re welcome to share your thoughts with the thousands of active troops who are transgender. Personally, I don’t think there’s anything we can do to attempt to pay back the men and women who are willing to go into hell in the name of serving their country, but then I didn’t run for President promising to have their back either.
You had a good point until you added that last sentence. The jury is not out. The jury returned a while ago. The verdict has been handed down. Just because you see transgender identity as being still in flux doesn’t mean it is so. Catch up to the rest of the world.
Cite sources please regarding the book being closed on transgenderism. Honestly, I am all about live and let live, regardless of anyone’s orientation. I feel that transgendered persons SHOULD be able to serve. Just don’t burden the already broken Military and VA systems with the duty to perform sex reassignment surgeries and hormone replacement. I would not have done what the PResident did, but I would have clarified the Military’s stance to medical treatment and transgendered persons. If there is one thing we all can be certain of, it is this President’s ability to be ham-handed on sensitive and complicated subjects, just like any other 70-something.
The rational of money spent doesn’t fly. Annual military spending on Viagra: $41.6 million Cialis: $22.8 million Trans medical care: $8.4 million. Not even a comparison. Every American should be ashamed and embarrassed to have this inhuman man in office. After 5 deferments and he has the audacity to say they are unfit. Spoken like a true coward.
The Pentagon spends more money on viagara than it does no matter Erica care for transgendered troops
His trips to his golf courses cost $3 million EACH time
Yet a brave man or woman who is willing to put their life on the line for this country now will not be able to serve because of financial reasons as he said
maybe one less trip per month and a few less hard d**ks will solve the problem for him but I doubt he’s willing to give up a gold trip and a little blue pill for himself or his buddies!
Man, I’m sick of Cobert and his filthy mouth. If he wasn’t a card carrying lib, he would have gone a long time ago.
I’m a liberal, but I agree you shouldn’t curse out POTUS on national TV. Colbert got away with it because he knew he’d get *bleeped* but it’s still a line we don’t have to cross. Let’s have a little more class, on both sides.
You don’t have to watch. But really, you should be more worried about the president taking away rights of Americans over a little salty language by a late night talk show host. Eventually, Trump’s going to do something that affects you or someone you care about.
Politics aside, I don’t get Colbert’s popularity. To me he’s like the high school principal whom everyone hated.
Fortunately it is Congress that passes laws, not tRump, and almost no one in Congress is on board with this.
Anyone who takes five seconds to do a Google search will quickly learn that there is a long list of medical conditions that will keep you from joining the military. Trump isn’t singling out any one group, he is taking into consideration the fact that transgendered people have a high risk of depression and a large percentage of them attempt suicide. There are other medical needs as well, which probably exceed those of some people who would be kept from serving for other reasons.
The military is not an amusement park, and it is not a social experiment. I was a little surprised to find a condition that I was diagnosed with on that list of things that keep people from serving. However, five seconds of thought, and I understand how that condition could become a liability to those around me at the wrong moment. This is how the world works. Sometimes we don’t get to do whatever we want to do. This isn’t a transgender thing, it’s a life thing.