Colbert Says 'F—k You' to Trump, Disgusted by Transgender Military Ban

Stephen Colbert, triggered by Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender men and women from serving in the military, put CBS censors to work on Wednesday, cursing out the president in another scathing monologue.

“I began my day… as I often do, by checking Donald Trump’s Twitter feed to see how far the crazy has spread,” Colbert began. “I really think he’s off his meds, because today he went from crazy to cruel.” The Late Show host then read off POTUS’ tweets declaring transgender people unfit to serve in the U.S. military — a series of posts which Trump inexplicably ended with “thank you.”

“‘Thank you’?!” Colbert quoted, dumbfounded by Trump’s choice of words. “F—k you,” he replied, later pointing out that the expletive wasn’t anywhere to be found in his script. “Why the hell would he do this? This isn’t even one of his campaign promises. Back in the campaign, he tweeted” that he would fight for the LGBT community. “What the hell does he think the ‘T’ in LGBT stands for?” Colbert asked. “Trump? Tomato?!”

Colbert then turned his attention to Caitlyn Jenner, who was apparently shocked that Trump would betray the transgender community.

“Caitlyn, I don’t know if I’m the first person to break this to you, but he’s a liar,” Colbert said. “I know he said he was your friend, but he was using you, girl. You deserve better.” Worst of all, he continued, was that “those 15,000 transgender troops who volunteered to serve our country” were “rejected by a rich guy who [during] Vietnam sidestepped the draft with four deferments and a medical disqualification for bone spurs in his foot.” But in his defense, “they were manly bone spurs in a powerful dude foot that just got all ouchy when he put ’em in a boot.”

Watch Colbert’s full response to President Trump’s transgender military ban above, then chime in below.