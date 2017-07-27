Courtesy of Showtime

'Donald Trump' to Star in Showtime Comedy, Based on Colbert Cartoon

Showtime is committing to President Donald Trump in a bigly way.

The premium cabler has ordered to series an animated workplace comedy based on the Trump avatar that frequently pops up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Per the official logline, the 10-episode series is set to “present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.” And unlike, say, The Office, the events of Showtime’s Trump comedy will unfold “through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

VIDEOSColbert Says ‘F—k You’ to Trump, Disgusted by Transgender Military Ban

“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said in a statement. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

“Stephen and [Late Show executive producer] Chris [Licht] have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” David Nevins, Showtime Networks president and CEO, said via statement. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”

VIDEOSColbert Mocks Trump, GOP Over Failure to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

In addition to his regular appearances on The Late Show, then-Cartoon Candidate Trump popped up on Colbert’s Election Night special, which aired on Showtime last November. Watch a clip below:

Colbert’s untitled Trump comedy is set to premiere this fall (exact date TBA). Your thoughts on spinning-off Cartoon POTUS?

6 Comments
  1. Schatzi49 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:53 PM

    I can’t wait for this one,

    Reply
  2. Mike says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM

    Wow that’s so original! There must now be a dozen shows committed to ragging on Trump.

    These “brave” comedians did nothing like this under the former president. How lame.

    Reply
  3. Rachel says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:36 PM

    Ugh. I hate Trump and therefore have no desire to watch any shows based on him, parody or not.

    Reply
  4. MMD says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Oh this will be so good. So much better than watching the news.

    Reply
