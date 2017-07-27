'Donald Trump' to Star in Showtime Comedy, Based on Colbert Cartoon

Showtime is committing to President Donald Trump in a bigly way.

The premium cabler has ordered to series an animated workplace comedy based on the Trump avatar that frequently pops up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Per the official logline, the 10-episode series is set to “present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.” And unlike, say, The Office, the events of Showtime’s Trump comedy will unfold “through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said in a statement. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

“Stephen and [Late Show executive producer] Chris [Licht] have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” David Nevins, Showtime Networks president and CEO, said via statement. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”

In addition to his regular appearances on The Late Show, then-Cartoon Candidate Trump popped up on Colbert’s Election Night special, which aired on Showtime last November. Watch a clip below:

Colbert’s untitled Trump comedy is set to premiere this fall (exact date TBA). Your thoughts on spinning-off Cartoon POTUS?