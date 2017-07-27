Stana Katic's Absentia Thriller Gets Official Trailer, Still Seeks U.S. Home

By /

Stana Katic is an FBI agent accused of having a hand in her own mysterious “murder”/vanishing in the first trailer for Absentia.

Absentia Season 1 Photos
Stana Katic Absentia Launch Gallery

Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN on Thursday released a trailer for the thriller series, which stars the Castle alum and is actively seeking a Stateside home after securing outlets in Canada and several other countries. (Rumors of Crackle having closed a deal to stream the series in the U.S. were debunked weeks ago by TVLine.)

A trailer without subtitles appears below:

Coming later this year, Absentia‘s 10-episode first season follows FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic) who disappears while hunting down one of Boston’s deadliest serial killers, only to wake up in a mysterious cabin six years later with no memory of what happened to her. To complicate matters further, Emily discovers that her husband (played by Revolution‘s Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and that another woman is now raising her son.

The cast also includes Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey), Bruno Bichir (Narcos), Ralph Ineson (The Witch) and Richard Brake (Game of Thrones).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

13 Comments
  1. Volcfom says:
    July 27, 2017 at 6:21 AM

    That’s going to be one awkward Thanksgiving…

    Reply
  2. Glenda Shearman says:
    July 27, 2017 at 6:38 AM

    Very Disappointed that a U.S. Market still hasn’t picked this up.! Was so hopeful! What is wrong with them? Just get it here now! Someone please, pick this up for tv.

    Reply
  3. rina says:
    July 27, 2017 at 6:47 AM

    really looking foward !

    Reply
  4. Michael Sacal says:
    July 27, 2017 at 6:54 AM

    Just checked, it’s airing here on AXN.

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      July 27, 2017 at 7:04 AM

      Yep, it’s been sold into 12 countries thus far. No USA yet.

      Reply
      • Bell says:
        July 27, 2017 at 7:31 AM

        What’s taking USA so long to pick it up? Is this the norm for new shows?

        Reply
        • Brian says:
          July 27, 2017 at 7:42 AM

          Some shows from other countries can take a while. Hooten and the Lady for example premiered in the UK last September and didn’t premiere in the US until 2 weeks ago. Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (also from the UK) is available to buy on Amazon US, but I don’t think it ever had a regular network or streaming subscription service air it.

          Reply
  5. Teresita Geraldizo says:
    July 27, 2017 at 6:56 AM

    …. I’ve waited this long, I’ll just have to wait some more! Would be great to watch
    Stana’ s acting chops in the forefront once again ….. I miss Her!!!

    Reply
  6. Alice Estes says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:12 AM

    Makes no sense without English but hope it gets picked up in the US!

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      July 27, 2017 at 7:19 AM

      The topmost trailer is in English, simply has subtitles on screen….. The embedded mid-story trailer has no subtitles.

      Reply
  7. Jennifer says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:24 AM

    Lets hope that ABC doesn’t pick it up and then cancel it like they do all their shows. I want to see this show and let Stana shine as the star that she is.

    Reply
  8. F. Peete says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:38 AM

    It’s taken this long for this to find a US market!? What is it with these TV executives? This looks like an interesting series, I want to see it. So tired of the reality garbage. I want to see quality episodic dramas.

    Reply
  9. georgee says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:43 AM

    You would think ABC would pick this show up, after all she was a fan favorite 3 PCA with Castle. We as fans still do not know why she was fired from Castle, was it budget cuts, the wrong story line the show runners picked or the bullying problem. Maybe Channing Dungey should just admit she made a big mistake by firing her. Absentia would be a good fit for that 10 pm spot on Monday nights it is only 10 episodes long, what do you have to lose. At the end of that run they could bring back the low rated Quantico. Or it might be just as simple as she was placed on a black list in hollywood

    Reply
