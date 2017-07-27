Stana Katic's Absentia Thriller Gets Official Trailer, Still Seeks U.S. Home

Stana Katic is an FBI agent accused of having a hand in her own mysterious “murder”/vanishing in the first trailer for Absentia.

Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN on Thursday released a trailer for the thriller series, which stars the Castle alum and is actively seeking a Stateside home after securing outlets in Canada and several other countries. (Rumors of Crackle having closed a deal to stream the series in the U.S. were debunked weeks ago by TVLine.)

A trailer without subtitles appears below:

Coming later this year, Absentia‘s 10-episode first season follows FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic) who disappears while hunting down one of Boston’s deadliest serial killers, only to wake up in a mysterious cabin six years later with no memory of what happened to her. To complicate matters further, Emily discovers that her husband (played by Revolution‘s Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and that another woman is now raising her son.

The cast also includes Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey), Bruno Bichir (Narcos), Ralph Ineson (The Witch) and Richard Brake (Game of Thrones).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.