Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Land 1990s Boston Crime Drama Pilot at Showtime

How do you like these apples: Showtime has ordered a drama pilot for City on a Hill, a gritty thriller based on an original idea by Ben Affleck and Chuck MacLean and chronicling the clean-up of Boston’s early-1990s crime problem.

Affleck will executive-produce the project with Matt Damon, director Gavin O’Connor, James Mangold and Jennifer Todd.

A fictional account of what was called the “Boston Miracle,” City on a Hill follows an African-American District Attorney who comes in from Brooklyn advocating change, and the unlikely alliance he forms with a corrupt-yet-venerated FBI veteran who is invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s city-wide criminal justice system.

“Chuck wrote a pressure-cooker of a script steeped in the tribal codes of a Shakespeare play — family, blood, betrayal, honor,” O’Connor said in a statement. “His take on the ties that bind is handled with a deep honesty and insight. I see the show as a brawling thriller — and an intimate family drama — played out on the rough streets of Boston.”

1 Comment
  1. Amelia says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    As a Boston native, I’m always happy to see my city on television, but the big question will be, how are the accents? If you can’t do a proper accent, just don’t even try it.

    Reply
