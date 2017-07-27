Maria Bello Joins NCIS Season 15, Will Forge 'Unique Relationship' With Gibbs

Gibbs is about to make a new full-time frenemy.
Maria Bello (ER, Prime Suspect) is joining NCIS‘ forthcoming 15th season as a series regular and a foil for Mark Harmon’s special agent, TVLine has learned. She will debut in Episode 4 as an agent (name TBD) who, per CBS’ official character description “was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army and served two tours in Afghanistan. After joining NCIS, she built her reputation as the agency’s premier forensic psychologist. Unlike the other agents, she can second guess and challenge Gibbs, so there will be friction but also mutual respect. She is a positive force, mischievous and at times acerbic.”
In a joint statement, co-showrunners George Schenck and Frank Cardea said, “We have always been big fans of Maria Bello’s work and are excited to be introducing her as an agent who not only has a distinct talent, but also a unique relationship with Gibbs.”
Bello most recently co-starred in the Amazon drama Goliath.
Her casting comes roughly two months after it was announced that Jennifer Esposito’s brief stint as Agent Alex Quinn was coming to an end.
NCIS returns with Season 15 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c.
“bang bang bangity bang”
wonder if anyone will get this reference.
Hope she leaves her Prime Suspect hat at home.
Love Maria Bello and still hope that NCIS is NOT the show referenced in the blind item.
Will she be a redhead?
Nice. :)
“Forensic psychologist” … This used to be Ducky’s role. Yet another hint that Mr. McCallum’s work schedule could be getting reduced.
I’ve seen him use his certification/knowledge all of two or three times since they introduced the idea. Can’t reduce something that isn’t used in the first place.
Well, at least we now know that Gibbs is safe from the Blind Item regarding a series regular getting whacked in their series’ season opener…
Maybe one of the NCIS shows will finally be joining the rest of us in 2017 by acknowledging that LGBT people exist
Hope she would be better the Quinn. Season 14 was a disaster. I knew we will have to adjust without Tony but I was expecting so much more.
Always exciting to “meet” new characters on NCIS. They seem always to be wonderfully chosen (in past seasons), although we do miss those that leave. Still missing “Tony” Michael Weatherly….even though I can see him on Bull.
This is great. I absolutely loved her work in “A History of Violence”. The show has been getting stale for me and the Esposito character was a real drag. Maria Bello should shake things up a bit. Also, I am sick of seeing Gibbs just working on his boat and not having any personal life. That needs to be changed up, too.
Didn’t need her at all!! The cast is too big already, and not enough story time for the veteran characters. Not looking forward to this. And I really miss Michael and Cote on NICE as is. The storylines were horrible last season. I’m hoping for a guest appearance from Michael sometime…
Gibbs’ perfect foil was Holly Snow. She had been around the block a few times and was as tough as nails but had a soft spot for Gibbs. Bring her back.