Maria Bello Joins NCIS Season 15, Will Forge 'Unique Relationship' With Gibbs

Gibbs is about to make a new full-time frenemy.

Maria Bello (ER, Prime Suspect) is joining NCIS‘ forthcoming 15th season as a series regular and a foil for Mark Harmon’s special agent, TVLine has learned. She will debut in Episode 4 as an agent (name TBD) who, per CBS’ official character description “was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army and served two tours in Afghanistan. After joining NCIS, she built her reputation as the agency’s premier forensic psychologist. Unlike the other agents, she can second guess and challenge Gibbs, so there will be friction but also mutual respect. She is a positive force, mischievous and at times acerbic.”

In a joint statement, co-showrunners George Schenck and Frank Cardea said, “We have always been big fans of Maria Bello’s work and are excited to be introducing her as an agent who not only has a distinct talent, but also a unique relationship with Gibbs.”

Bello most recently co-starred in the Amazon drama Goliath.

Her casting comes roughly two months after it was announced that Jennifer Esposito’s brief stint as Agent Alex Quinn was coming to an end.

NCIS returns with Season 15 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c.