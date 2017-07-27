Ratings: Salvation Dips in Week 3

After holding steady in Week 2, CBS’ Salvation with its third episode dipped 11 percent in audience and one tenth in the demo, drawing 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.
Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.7) slipped two tenths in the demo but easily led the night in both measures, delivering its third-largest audience of the season.
Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young wrapped its run with 5.7 mil and a 0.8, hitting and matching series lows. The terminal Carmichael Show (3.3 mil/0.7) added a few eyeballs while clutching onto its demo low.
Fox’s MasterChef (3.5 mil/1.0) and The F Word (2 mil/0.6) were both steady.
I think I am going to have to drop Big Brother. There was a chance to get out one of the the two most annoying people in the house (Josh and Paul) and looks like they are going to get to stay. Ugh. Not impressed with this season at all.
Salvation is good. I will keep watching. Next week is 2 back to back episodes. Curious how the ratings will do in the 2nd hour.
I had to stop watching the episodes because of Paul. I follow on social media, just so I don’t have to look at or hear him.
Shame they had such a slow build up to anything interesting. The first two episodes were kind of boring. The 3rd episode actually started to make things interesting. Wonder if word of mouth can salvage the next episode from dropping even further in ratings.