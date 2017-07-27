Ratings: Salvation Dips in Week 3

After holding steady in Week 2, CBS’ Salvation with its third episode dipped 11 percent in audience and one tenth in the demo, drawing 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.7) slipped two tenths in the demo but easily led the night in both measures, delivering its third-largest audience of the season.

Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young wrapped its run with 5.7 mil and a 0.8, hitting and matching series lows. The terminal Carmichael Show (3.3 mil/0.7) added a few eyeballs while clutching onto its demo low.

Fox’s MasterChef (3.5 mil/1.0) and The F Word (2 mil/0.6) were both steady.

