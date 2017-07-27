June Foray, Voiceover Actress Behind Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Dead at 99

June Foray, the Emmy-winning voiceover actress who brought Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Natasha Fatale to life in The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, has died. She was 99.

Per our sister site Variety, Foray’s death was confirmed via Facebook by close friend Dave Nimitz, who wrote, “With a heavy heart… I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old.” A cause of death has not been disclosed.

In addition to her work on Rocky and Bullwinkle, Foray voiced Cindy Lou Who in Chuck Jones’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and demonic doll Talky Tina in the classic Twilight Zone episode “Living Doll.” Other notable credits include Looney Tunes, Tiny Toon Adventures, The Smurfs, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and DuckTales.

In 2014, Foray, then 94, received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for her work as Mrs. Cauldron on The Garfield Show.