TVLine Items: Good Behavior Return Date, Angie Tribeca Renewed and More

Michelle Dockery will resume her Good Behavior on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c, when Season 2 of the TNT drama premieres.

When Good Behavior returns, Letty (played by Dockery) has patched things up with Javier and reconciled with her mother, who had long stood in the way of Letty getting custody of son Jacob. On the run from FBI Agent Rhonda Lashever, Letty, Javier and Jacob are heading for a new life trying to be normal, though that proves futile when something more dangerous than the FBI catches up with them — the past.

* TBS’ Angie Tribeca has copped a 10-episode Season 4 renewal, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) joining the cast.

* The HBO miniseries Chernobyl has cast The Crown‘s Jared Harris as Valery Legasov, a Soviet scientist chosen by the Kremlin to investigate the nuclear plant disaster.

* History Channel’s SIX has promoted Jaylen Moore, who plays “Fishbait,” to series regular ahead of Season 2, as well as added Nikolai Nikolaeff (Daredevil) in the series regular role of Tamerlin Shishoni, a Chechen/Jihadi mastermind. Also, Katherine Evans (The Killing) will recur as Marissa, a young woman at odds with the SEAL Team, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Keith David has reunited with Enlisted creator Kevin Biegel on Freeform’s Marvel’s New Warriors, THR.com reports. David will recur as Ernest Vigman, a municipal employee who comes up against the optimistic new warriors.

* After nearly two years off the air (!) Comedy Central’s Nathan For You will return for Season 4 on Thursday, Sept. 28. The one-hour bonus special Nathan For You: A Celebration will air a week earlier on Sept. 21.

* Amazon has released a trailer for Comrade Detective, a Romanian comedy in which U.S. film stars Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt lend their voices to the lead detectives. Press PLAY on the video below and then let us know if you’ll be joining Tatum with his VCR and vodka when Comrade Detectives premieres on Friday, Aug. 4.