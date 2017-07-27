Dexter's Desmond Harrington Joins Elementary as Series Regular

Heads-up, Sherlock: Help is on the way.

Elementary has tapped Dexter vet Desmond Harrington to join the CBS drama’s sixth season, TVLine has learned. He’ll play Michael, an addict in recovery who once found the inspiration to stay sober from Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller). Michael now offers to return the favor and be an ongoing line of support to Sherlock, as the new season finds Holmes in a time of need.

When Season 5 ended, Sherlock was seen getting a brain scan after it was revealed to the audience that the woman he was interacting with was actually his deceased mother.

Harrington’s non-Dexter TV credits include stints on Gossip Girl, Limitless and The Astronaut Wive’s Club.

Elementary is slated to return with Season 6 in early 2018.