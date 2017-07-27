Desmond Harrington Elementary
Shutterstock

Dexter's Desmond Harrington Joins Elementary as Series Regular

By /

Heads-up, Sherlock: Help is on the way.

Elementary has tapped Dexter vet Desmond Harrington to join the CBS drama’s sixth season, TVLine has learned. He’ll play Michael, an addict in recovery who once found the inspiration to stay sober from Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller). Michael now offers to return the favor and be an ongoing line of support to Sherlock, as the new season finds Holmes in a time of need. 

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

When Season 5 ended, Sherlock was seen getting a brain scan after it was revealed to the audience that the woman he was interacting with was actually his deceased mother.

Harrington’s non-Dexter TV credits include stints on Gossip Girl, Limitless and The Astronaut Wive’s Club.

Elementary is slated to return with Season 6 in early 2018.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 