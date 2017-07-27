Shutterstock

Chris Pine, Wonder Woman Director Reteam for Black Dahlia TNT Series

By /

Fresh off the success of summer blockbuster Wonder Woman, star Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins are joining forces on One Day She’ll Darken, a limited series set up at TNT.

The six-episode drama, announced on Thursday, is inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, who in 1949 was given up by her teenage mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino. Per the official logline, One Day will follow Hodel as she “begins to investigate the secrets to her past,” embarking down a “sinister trail” leading to notorious Hollywood gynecologist Dr. George Hodel, a suspect in the 1947 homicide of Elizabeth Short — aka the “Black Dahlia” murder.

Pine is set to play Jay Singletary, a former marine-turned-hack reporter whose reputation was tarnished by his story exposing Dr. Hodel. Jenkins is on board to direct the pilot, while her husband, author Sam Sheridan (A Fighter’s Heart), is set to write all six episodes. Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why, The OA) will serve as an executive producer, alongside Pine, Jenkins and Sheridan.

Production on One Day She’ll Darken is expected to begin this fall.

2 Comments
  1. DryHeat says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    If Chris Pine is in, I’m in! ;-)

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    Hope Patty Jenkins should return as director for Wonder Woman 2.

    Reply
ad
 