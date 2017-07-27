Courtesy of TNT

Animal Kingdom Renewed for Season 3

By /

TNT is extending Animal Kingdom‘s sentence with a Season 3 renewal for the Ellen Barkin-led crime drama, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Scorecard: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

The renewal, announced on Thursday, comes eight weeks into Animal Kingdom‘s sophomore run. New episodes currently air Tuesdays at 9/8c, with the Season 2 finale set for Aug. 29.

2017 Fall TV Preview: Your Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

“The Cody family’s drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more,” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling.”

RELATEDClaws Renewed for Season 2 at TNT

In addition, TNT has also announced that Michelle Dockery’s Good Behavior will return for Season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c.

Have at it, Animal Kingdom fans: Did you have any doubt that the Cody clan would be back for a third season?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. T says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    Yessss this is by far one of the best tv shows on air!

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    Great news!! Animal Kingdom and The Last Ship are my favorite summer shows.

    Reply
  3. DryHeat says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    HELL, YEAH!!!
    ;-)

    Reply
  4. Linda H says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Tremendous news, one of the best written series on tv, acting is exceptional, Ellen Barkin leads a superb cast! can you tell I like it!

    Reply
  5. kate says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    My only doubt has been whether they all kill each other, not that they run out of stories to tell. Right now, I just hope Smurf realizes she has found her true heir in J, but she needs to let him go to college and he can have totally legitimate looking outside life. Baz is about to do something stupid and, while it is clear that he has no interest in being a father, he probably should realize that there is a good chance that Smurf has both of his children under her roof and who would both side with Smurf (Lena, who I think is just as likely to be Pope’s kid as Baz’s, and there is a better chance that J is Baz’s son, but Lena just doesn’t like Baz at all and I can’t even tell what J’s feelings are toward him, though Baz is seeming to realize the same thing that Smurf is).

    Who might present the most interesting possibility is that if Deran sees a real way to go legit, while he knows he has to take care of Craig, he may actually reach out to J as they are actually the only two I tend to see as similar enough to be family.

    Reply
  6. flowerduh says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    YAY!!!!!

    Reply
  7. Cyndi Lugo says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:39 AM

    I love this show. All the actors are great. Very interesting. A little too much on the sexual stuff . I an sooo happy being renewed.
    Love love love this show.

    Reply
  8. Cyndi Lugo says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:39 AM

    I love this show. All the actors are great. Very interesting. A little too much on the sexual stuff . I an sooo happy being renewed.
    Love love love this show.

    Reply
  9. drhenning says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:43 AM

    Terrific news as I enjoy this show… It certainly isn’t family viewing and you wonder if they have uncut versions available online and/or DVD/BR??? Also if they’ll end the season trying to get to Smuf’s money safehouse or is that plot going to move into next season??? The idiotic boat heist looks like it’ll be tough to pull off…

    Reply
  10. Tim says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    Love that they are giving Ellen Barkin lots of screen time.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 