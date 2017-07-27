Animal Kingdom Renewed for Season 3

TNT is extending Animal Kingdom‘s sentence with a Season 3 renewal for the Ellen Barkin-led crime drama, TVLine has learned.

The renewal, announced on Thursday, comes eight weeks into Animal Kingdom‘s sophomore run. New episodes currently air Tuesdays at 9/8c, with the Season 2 finale set for Aug. 29.

“The Cody family’s drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more,” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling.”

In addition, TNT has also announced that Michelle Dockery’s Good Behavior will return for Season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c.

Have at it, Animal Kingdom fans: Did you have any doubt that the Cody clan would be back for a third season?