Animal Kingdom Renewed for Season 3

TNT is extending Animal Kingdom‘s sentence with a Season 3 renewal for the Ellen Barkin-led crime drama, TVLine has learned.
The renewal, announced on Thursday, comes eight weeks into Animal Kingdom‘s sophomore run. New episodes currently air Tuesdays at 9/8c, with the Season 2 finale set for Aug. 29.
“The Cody family’s drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more,” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling.”
In addition, TNT has also announced that Michelle Dockery’s Good Behavior will return for Season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c.
Have at it, Animal Kingdom fans: Did you have any doubt that the Cody clan would be back for a third season?
Yessss this is by far one of the best tv shows on air!
Great news!! Animal Kingdom and The Last Ship are my favorite summer shows.
HELL, YEAH!!!
;-)
Tremendous news, one of the best written series on tv, acting is exceptional, Ellen Barkin leads a superb cast! can you tell I like it!
My only doubt has been whether they all kill each other, not that they run out of stories to tell. Right now, I just hope Smurf realizes she has found her true heir in J, but she needs to let him go to college and he can have totally legitimate looking outside life. Baz is about to do something stupid and, while it is clear that he has no interest in being a father, he probably should realize that there is a good chance that Smurf has both of his children under her roof and who would both side with Smurf (Lena, who I think is just as likely to be Pope’s kid as Baz’s, and there is a better chance that J is Baz’s son, but Lena just doesn’t like Baz at all and I can’t even tell what J’s feelings are toward him, though Baz is seeming to realize the same thing that Smurf is).
Who might present the most interesting possibility is that if Deran sees a real way to go legit, while he knows he has to take care of Craig, he may actually reach out to J as they are actually the only two I tend to see as similar enough to be family.
YAY!!!!!
I love this show. All the actors are great. Very interesting. A little too much on the sexual stuff . I an sooo happy being renewed.
Love love love this show.
Terrific news as I enjoy this show… It certainly isn’t family viewing and you wonder if they have uncut versions available online and/or DVD/BR??? Also if they’ll end the season trying to get to Smuf’s money safehouse or is that plot going to move into next season??? The idiotic boat heist looks like it’ll be tough to pull off…
Love that they are giving Ellen Barkin lots of screen time.