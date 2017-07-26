True Detective Season 3 Inches Closer, Mahershala Ali Confirmed to Star

True Detective Season 3 Mahershala Ali
True Detective is almost back on the case. (Should we crack open a Lone Star beer to celebrate?)

A third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning crime anthology is in the works, the network confirmed during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday. Even better news: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) has officially signed on to star in the third installment, a casting coup that was first rumored last month.

“I have read five scripts for a third season,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told reporters, “and I think they’re terrific… I’m very impressed, and excited about what I’ve read.” Creator Nic Pizzolatto has already been working on scripts for a possible third season, with a helping hand from Deadwood creator David Milch. But it’ll be a long layoff: It’s now been nearly two full years since True Detective last aired a new episode.

Ali, hot off his Oscar-winning turn as drug dealer Juan in last year’s Moonlight, also had recent roles in Luke Cage and House of Cards.

2 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:34 PM

    Please let season 3 be good.

    Reply
  2. T. says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    Approved

    Reply
