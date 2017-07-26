Supernatural EP Teases 'New' Big Bad (and No, It's Not Lucifer's Spawn)

As if the arrival of Lucifer’s offspring — not to mention, the losses of pal Castiel, mom Mary and frenemy Crowley — wasn’t enough for the Winchesters to contend with, Supernatural is also pitting Dean and Sam against a familiar enemy in Season 13.

“[Lucifer’s child] Jack is not the biggest threat they are dealing with,” executive producer Andrew Dabb revealed during a San Diego Comic-Con interview. While the EP declined to identify which evildoer gets that special title, he hinted that “it’s an old — let’s call him friend — who we have not seen for many years.”

The mysterious foe “probably is not currently in our world,” Dabb added. “He [is] from the alternate world,” where some of the show’s deceased characters are still alive and kicking.

Could the Big Bad be the archangel Michael, who was trapped in Lucifer’s cage during Season 5 and, last we heard, driven mad? “I’ll plead the fifth on that one,” Dabb responded.

Whoever the returning player is, he “will create many, many problems” for Dean and Sam. (We wouldn’t expect anything less.)

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Season 6 of Arrow.