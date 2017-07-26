Queen Sugar Renewed Season 3
Courtesy of OWN

Queen Sugar Renewed for Season 3

By /

OWN remains sweet on Queen Sugar.

The Oprah Winfrey-owned network on Wednesday announced that the hit family drama, created by Ava DuVernay, has been renewed for a third season.

OWN broke the news with a tweet, thanking the show’s fans for their support:

Queen Sugar follows the exploits of the Bordelon siblings — Nova (played by True Blood‘s Rutina Wesley), Charley (Luke Cage‘s Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Awkward‘s Kofi Siriboe) — who reunite to run their family’s sugarcane farm, following the death of their father.

The show is currently midway through its second season; new episodes air Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Your thoughts on Queen Sugar‘s renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.

