Queen Sugar Renewed for Season 3

OWN remains sweet on Queen Sugar.

The Oprah Winfrey-owned network on Wednesday announced that the hit family drama, created by Ava DuVernay, has been renewed for a third season.

OWN broke the news with a tweet, thanking the show’s fans for their support:

Thank you to our fans! #QueenSugar renewed for season 3! https://t.co/WD7pCyhkCC—

Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) July 26, 2017

Queen Sugar follows the exploits of the Bordelon siblings — Nova (played by True Blood‘s Rutina Wesley), Charley (Luke Cage‘s Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Awkward‘s Kofi Siriboe) — who reunite to run their family’s sugarcane farm, following the death of their father.

The show is currently midway through its second season; new episodes air Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Your thoughts on Queen Sugar‘s renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.