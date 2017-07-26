Exclusive
Midnight, Texas Spoilers
Midnight, Texas Adds UnREAL Actress as Tilda Swinton-esque 'Angel Warrior'

Life in the town of Midnight is about to get even more UnREAL.

Breeda Wool, best known for playing Faith in the aforementioned Lifetime drama’s first season, will appear in an upcoming episode of NBC’s Midnight, Texas, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Wool will play Bowie, a “regal, formidable angel warrior,” described as a cross between Tilda Swinton and Game of Thrones‘ Brienne of Tarth — and, you know, an angel. As you probably guessed, she has quite a history with Jason Lewis’ angelic Joe; as his former mentor, she hunts him down to find out why he’s decided to abandon their demon-hunting cause. (For the record, Bowie “could care less about mortal humans, but takes her vows to hunt demons very seriously.”)

Represented by Bold Management & Production and Innovative Artists, Wool can also be seen as a series regular on the AT&T Audience Network series Mr. Mercedes, premiering Aug. 9 at 8/7c.

Your thoughts on Bowie? Drop ’em in a comment below.

