Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Casts Rosewood's Jaina Lee Ortiz

Welcome to Shondaland, Jaina Lee Ortiz: The Rosewood actress has landed a starring role in ABC’s recently ordered Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, our sister site Deadline reports.

Ortiz is rumored to be playing the female lead in the series, which revolves around firefighters in Seattle.

Per Deadline, the offshoot’s main characters are slated to be introduced in a fall episode of Grey’s; the spinoff would then start at midseason. Grey’s EP Stacy McKee will write serve as showrunner.

Ortiz played Rosewood‘s Det. Annalise Villa on Rosewood, which was cancelled in May after two seasons, and currently recurs on USA Network’s Shooter.