Game of Thrones: Jon and Daenerys' First Meeting Captured in New Photos

Game of Thrones is finally poised to put the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North in the same room for the first time, and we can hardly believe it’s happening after all these seasons.

But lest you think the whole thing is some kind of collective warg dream or something, here’s the proof: New Season 7 photos for this Sunday’s episode (9/8c), released by HBO on Wednesday.

The shots show Jon and Davos’ boat making landfall and the two men inside a castle, which has to be Dragonstone, based on the preview that aired after last Sunday’s episode. (If you want to watch it again, make sure to press PLAY on the video at the bottom of this post.)

Meanwhile, Daenerys consults with Varys and sits the throne while Tyrion looks pensive and Grey Worm suits up for any potential trouble. As you’ll recall, the entirety of the episode synopsis for “The Queen’s Justice” reads: “Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes.” Looks like we’re seeing a lot of the first bit, no?

Click through the gallery below to see the pictures, then hit the comments: How do you think the whole “bend-the-knee” thing is going to go once Jon enters khaleesi’s domain?