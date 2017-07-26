Game of Thrones: Jon and Daenerys' First Meeting Captured in New Photos

By /

Game of Thrones is finally poised to put the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North in the same room for the first time, and we can hardly believe it’s happening after all these seasons.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos
Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos Launch Gallery

But lest you think the whole thing is some kind of collective warg dream or something, here’s the proof: New Season 7 photos for this Sunday’s episode (9/8c), released by HBO on Wednesday.

The shots show Jon and Davos’ boat making landfall and the two men inside a castle, which has to be Dragonstone, based on the preview that aired after last Sunday’s episode. (If you want to watch it again, make sure to press PLAY on the video at the bottom of this post.)

Meanwhile, Daenerys consults with Varys and sits the throne while Tyrion looks pensive and Grey Worm suits up for any potential trouble. As you’ll recall, the entirety of the episode synopsis for “The Queen’s Justice” reads: “Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes.” Looks like we’re seeing a lot of the first bit, no?

Click through the gallery below to see the pictures, then hit the comments: How do you think the whole “bend-the-knee” thing is going to go once Jon enters khaleesi’s domain?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 