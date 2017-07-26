Deadwood Revival Update: HBO Boss Confirms Project Is Moving Forward

The Deadwood revival is inching closer to reality.

HBO’s top programming exec, Casey Bloys, told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday that the long-gestating project is indeed moving forward.

“The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own [for Deadwood fans and non-fans],” said Bloys. “[Series creator] David [Milch] totally delivered on that. I think it’s a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we’re inclined to do it.”

The news comes roughly three months after Deadwood leading man Ian McShane (Al Swearengen) divulged to TVLine that series creator Milch delivered to HBO the two-hour movie script, and just days after co-star Kim Dickens revealed to TVLine that the network has been checking into the cast’s availability.

Following the show’s abrupt cancellation in 2006 after three seasons, HBO announced plans to produce two two-hour wrap-up movies, but the project eventually died on the vine.