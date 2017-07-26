Comic-Con

Why Black Lightning Is Set in the Real World: 'We Haven't Seen Any Superheroes in the Ghettos of America'

By /

That Black Lightning revolves around an African-American family is “the least interesting” about The CW’s midseason superhero series.

As showrunners Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane, The Game) proceeded to note during their and the cast’s visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, the title character’s daughters will face their own battles as Dad (played by Cress Williams) gets drawn back into the costumed crimefighting game after a 10-year hiatus.

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

VIDEOSBlack Lightning Trailer Revisits Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and Other Heroes’ Leaps From Page to TV Screen

“Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is going to come into her own powers as Thunder, but she’s also a lesbian,” Salim Akil told TVLine Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello. “Jennifer (China Anne McClain) is going to come into her powers, but she has to deal with trying to be a 16-year-old.

Family matriarch Lynn (Christine Adams) included, “These are the Obamas of the superhero world,” he continued, “and that’s the way we’re approaching it.”

RELATEDBlack Lightning Adds James Remar, Damon Gupton as Series Regulars

Set in present-day Atlanta, Black Lightning will be quite tonally different from fellow #DCTV series such as Arrow and The Flash — right down to bad guys that in keeping with the comic books are “socially relevant.”

“Our villains are not necessarily aliens or other people with superpowers, they’re the villains that we know every day,” said Salim Akil. “One-hundred and twenty-five shootings in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend — those are bad guys. Somebody needs to address that, and we haven’t seen any superheroes in the ghettos of America. So, with this character at least you have a superhero who’s sort of going into this era that needs it most of all, but you also have a man who’s educating that community as well. That’s how it’s different.”

Watch the video Q&A above for more on Black Lightning, including the crisis that leads high school principal Jefferson Pierce to suit up again.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

14 Comments
  1. Michael Sacal says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    Sounds awesome. They get it. I hope they don’t crossover with the other shows, they might end up singing and dancing in a badly-written musical fantasy.

    Reply
  2. Syl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    If they touch on the breakdown of the family unit in black culture it would be most welcome and could do a lot of good.

    Reply
  3. Bolt says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    So every show that comes out now has to include homosexual characters? It’s like they make it a point to point out sexual preference on every D.C. based show

    Reply
    • Ben Glesner says:
      July 26, 2017 at 11:01 AM

      Hey, why don’t you keep those thoughts to yourself?

      Reply
    • Oscar says:
      July 26, 2017 at 11:07 AM

      I know, right? Where do those pesky gays get off on being represented on television?! I mean, really! Can we get some real-life, non-diverse hereronormative shows back on television? We haven’t had enough of THAT…

      I mean, Seriously, come on Bolt.

      Reply
    • maltru says:
      July 26, 2017 at 11:11 AM

      Ugh, I know, inclusivity and representation are the worst, right?

      Reply
    • Anthony says:
      July 26, 2017 at 11:17 AM

      Black Lightning’s older daughter in the comics has been a lesbian for over a decade, if not longer. So yes, they’re drawing authentically from source material that has been socially relevant since the character was created in the 70s.

      Reply
    • Angela says:
      July 26, 2017 at 11:41 AM

      Is it going to kill anyone if they do? Why do you care?

      Reply
  4. Tamara says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    Not sure about the marketing angle of ‘black family’ being the least interesting thing about the show. Exploring culture is welcome and would draw more viewers. Especially for the demographic that tunes in for CW superhero shows. By ignoring the obvious is actually off putting. Other than that, this could be a great series.

    Reply
  5. Ben Glesner says:
    July 26, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Isn’t every superhero show based in the real world, at least at first?

    Reply
  6. Amy J says:
    July 26, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    I’m sorry, was Luke Cage set in the Upper East Side?

    Reply
    • Danyelle says:
      July 26, 2017 at 11:58 AM

      I had same thought at first but he probably means a super hero who dresses up and has a “super” name and stuff. Luke Cage doesnt really advertise lol

      Reply
  7. Luis Roman says:
    July 26, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    I love the family of superheroes idea; I can’t wait to watch how the dynamic develops

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 