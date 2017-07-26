Big Little Lies: HBO Boss Confirms Season 2 in Early Development

HBO is indeed eyeing more Big Little Lies — despite some vocal resistance from one of the Emmy-nominated series’ key players.
At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Wednesday, the cabler’s programming president, Casey Bloys, confirmed that he has asked author Liane Moriarty to “take a crack at” coming with with a story for a potential second season, adding, “I’ll be very curious to see what she comes up with.”
Leading ladies Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have both expressed interest in keeping the franchise going, but exec producer/director Jean-Marc Vallée — who helmed all seven Season 1 episodes — is proving to be a tougher sell. “There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season 2,” he recently harrumphed. “That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen.”
Bloys, however, suspects there may be some wiggle room there. “I know [Jean-Marc] said that… but Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive,” he said with a laugh. “First we have to see the material and see if it’s worth everyone’s time. And if it is, [we’ll have a] conversation about directors.”
I really don’t want this, and I loved the series. I am good with how it ended. What I really wish it that they would adapt another of Moriarty’s books. She does have some other really good ones: The Husband’s Secrect or What Alice Forgot. They could even keep the same actors and actresses and have them play different roles. AHS does it every season and it works.
I agree, this was a perfect mini series and thats how it should stay. A second season (since there is no source material) wont be as good. Think Wayward Pines.
Kidman & Witherspoon are already in development on another of Moriarty’s novels, “Truly Madly Guilty.” ;-)
So mixed on this. Part of me thinks they should leave it alone while another part of me wouldn’t mind seeing these women again.
I’m in. What I loved were the characters and the acting. I’m fully capable of viewing it as a separate season to love or hate on its own. If it’s not good, that doesn’t tarnish season one for me. If it’s wonderful, then I get a second wonderful set of episodes to enjoy. I trust the actors and creative team behind it to give it a whirl if they want to.
well, the leftovers was amazing! and they run out of source material too, so if they feel that it’s going to be good I’m on board!