Big Little Lies: HBO Boss Confirms Season 2 in Early Development

HBO is indeed eyeing more Big Little Lies — despite some vocal resistance from one of the Emmy-nominated series’ key players.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Wednesday, the cabler’s programming president, Casey Bloys, confirmed that he has asked author Liane Moriarty to “take a crack at” coming with with a story for a potential second season, adding, “I’ll be very curious to see what she comes up with.”

Leading ladies Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have both expressed interest in keeping the franchise going, but exec producer/director Jean-Marc Vallée — who helmed all seven Season 1 episodes — is proving to be a tougher sell. “There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season 2,” he recently harrumphed. “That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen.”

Bloys, however, suspects there may be some wiggle room there. “I know [Jean-Marc] said that… but Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive,” he said with a laugh. “First we have to see the material and see if it’s worth everyone’s time. And if it is, [we’ll have a] conversation about directors.”