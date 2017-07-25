You're the Worst Adds Colin Ferguson as [Spoiler]'s New Man in Season 4

You’re the Worst is spicing things up next season with a little romantic competition.

The FXX comedy has tapped veteran actor Colin Ferguson (Eureka, The Vampire Diaries) for a major Season 4 arc, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ferguson will play Boone, a mature, down-to-earth guy who runs a non-profit in Eagle Rock — and who Gretchen (Aya Cash) starts dating.

That news may come as a shock, since Worst revolves around Gretchen’s gloriously dysfunctional romance with Jimmy (Chris Geere). But in last season’s finale, Jimmy abandoned Gretchen right after proposing to her, and it looks like she’ll be moving on this season. And doesn’t describing Boone as “a mature, down-to-earth guy” makes him sound like the complete opposite of Jimmy?

Ferguson is best known for starring as town sheriff Jack Carter in Syfy’s quirky drama Eureka, which ran for five seasons. He’s also had recurring roles on The Vampire Diaries (as vampire hunter Tripp Cooke) and Cedar Cove, and he starred in NBC’s ill-advised remake of the UK sitcom Coupling — but the less said about that misfire, the better.

You’re the Worst returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10/9c, with back-to-back episodes.

Does Ferguson look like a good match for Gretchen, or do she and Jimmy deserve each other? Give us your Worst thoughts in the comments.