Jordan Klepper's Comedy Central Talk Show Gets Title, Premiere Date

By

It’ll be Opposite Day when Jordan Klepper‘s late-night talk show debuts on Comedy Central.

The Daily Show correspondent’s new nightly show will be titled The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, and it’ll premiere Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:30/10:30c, right after The Daily Show, the network announced on Tuesday. Daily Show host Trevor Noah will serve as an executive producer on The Opposition, along with Klepper and writer Stuart Miller.

The Opposition aims to cover the gaping political divide in our country right now and “will satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left,” Comedy Central teased in a statement. But of course, that signature Daily Show wit will still be on display: The show’s tagline is “Not Mainstream. Not Establishment. Not Helping.”

Klepper joined The Daily Show as a correspondent back in 2014, when Jon Stewart was still the host, and stayed on when Noah took over hosting duties the following year, becoming one of the show’s most popular contributors. He also hosted a one-hour special about gun violence, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, on Comedy Central last month.

3 Comments
  1. Simon says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    Too many of these shows. Couldn’t they just keep @midnight

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    Hope it doesn’t end up in the Comedy Central cancellation block like it was with The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and most recently @midnight with Chris Hardwick.

    Reply
