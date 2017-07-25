David Harbour Talks Stranger Things End Date: 'We're Getting Out Before... '

Will Stranger Things be around long enough for us to see Eleven ring in her Sweet 16? Don’t count on it.

“We don’t have an open-ended thing like The Walking Dead,” co-star David Harbour admitted to me over the weekend when he dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite (watch video above). “There is an end to all these characters… We’re going to give you something fun and then we’re going to get out before we’ve worn out our welcome. We have a specific story that we’re going to tell.”

Harbour went on to tease that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer divulged to him exactly when they planned to concluded Stranger Things, a tidbit he, sadly, declined to share with me. The actor was considerably more forthcoming about the show’s anticipated second season (bowing Oct. 27), a nine-episode run he predicts will polarize viewers.

“In general, I think people will be pretty excited about it, but I do think some people will expect something and not get it,” he shared. “Some people may want the same thing [as Season 1], but we’re not going to give them that. Literally, upon reading the first five minutes of the first script, I realized we opened up the world in an entirely new way. And these characters can go in an entirely new direction and have new arcs.”