Damon Lindelof 'Curious' and 'Excited' About Inevitable Lost Revival — Plus: Is Watchmen His Next TV Project?

It’s only a matter of time before ABC declares, “We have to go back!” and commissions a Lost revival. I know it. You know it. And Damon Lindelof knows it.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Lindelof, who co-created the seminal mystery thriller, admitted to me over the weekend when he dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite (watch video, above), adding that he’s both “curious” and “excited” about the possibility of the franchise spawning a second series. “[I] hope that when that happens, whoever is doing it, doesn’t take the characters from the original Lost and put them in the new one. Because we worked so hard to end that show and to give [the survivors] some level of closure. I know there was some debate as to whether or not there was enough closure…” 

However, should a fearless new writer set out to create “their version of Lost” using “the mythology of the island,” Lindelof confessed he would be “pretty interested” in such a project. “It would be really exciting if there’s another incarnation of Lost, I just won’t have any association with it. Not because I’m too good for it. I just feel like, again, we worked so hard to end our story, that to come back and say, ‘Well, that wasn’t the real ending,’ would be frustrating.”

Also in the above video Q&A: The Leftovers auteur breaks his silence on those Watchmen rumors.

13 Comments
  1. hyefbduy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 2:51 PM

    Feels like to do any continuation of lost, you’d need/want a bunch of the old characters though. Hurley and Ben for example. Walt. ANY of the characters stuck on the island as spirits (Michael for example).

  2. Temperance says:
    July 25, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    I loved Lost, until it became clear that they had no idea what they were doing or even what the story was about. I hated everything about The Leftovers, and he’s not a fit for Watchmen at all. Sorry, but I don’t care for badly planned TV, or for opened ended stories with no finite arc of a story to tell.

  3. Michael Sacal says:
    July 25, 2017 at 2:53 PM

    Will Desmond ever return home?

  4. Michael Sacal says:
    July 25, 2017 at 2:54 PM

    Lost never recovered from the loss of episodes as a result of the strike. That is was resulted in so many plot holes, such as with the issue of the pregnancies.

  5. CalebFillion says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    “there is a smoke monster and all that mystery boohoo on the island because.. *drumroll*.. there’s a light in a cave!”
    no, thanks.

  6. Douglas from Brazil says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:07 PM

    I’m glad that he don’t want a revival but ABC is so desperate for ratings that the show may go back even without Damon and Carlton.

  7. Jason says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:23 PM

    Since pretty much every major character is last seen heading off into the afterlife, I’m not sure why you would involve them. Certainly there was a span of years some characters lived before entering that limbo world, and I wouldn’t mind knowing what they were up to. But I agree that If they explore that mythology more, they should find new players. Though it seems like Ben and Hurley would have to be at least a little involved.

  8. readenreply says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:42 PM

    Lost Revival would need a completely different setting and an ancient mythology to rip off.

    Reply
