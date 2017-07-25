Damon Lindelof 'Curious' and 'Excited' About Inevitable Lost Revival — Plus: Is Watchmen His Next TV Project?

It’s only a matter of time before ABC declares, “We have to go back!” and commissions a Lost revival. I know it. You know it. And Damon Lindelof knows it.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Lindelof, who co-created the seminal mystery thriller, admitted to me over the weekend when he dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite (watch video, above), adding that he’s both “curious” and “excited” about the possibility of the franchise spawning a second series. “[I] hope that when that happens, whoever is doing it, doesn’t take the characters from the original Lost and put them in the new one. Because we worked so hard to end that show and to give [the survivors] some level of closure. I know there was some debate as to whether or not there was enough closure…”

However, should a fearless new writer set out to create “their version of Lost” using “the mythology of the island,” Lindelof confessed he would be “pretty interested” in such a project. “It would be really exciting if there’s another incarnation of Lost, I just won’t have any association with it. Not because I’m too good for it. I just feel like, again, we worked so hard to end our story, that to come back and say, ‘Well, that wasn’t the real ending,’ would be frustrating.”

Also in the above video Q&A: The Leftovers auteur breaks his silence on those Watchmen rumors.