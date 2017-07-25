The Flash's Jessica Camacho Joins Taken Season 2 as a Series Regular

NBC’s Taken is adding a superhero to its depleted ranks, tapping The Flash‘s Jessica Camacho to join the drama’s rejiggered second season as a series regular, TVLine has learned exclusively.

As we previously reported, Taken is shedding six series regulars — Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem) — under new showrunner Greg Plageman. Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) are the only two regulars returning.

Camacho, whose TV credits also include Sleepy Hollow and Last Resort, is set to play Santana, a scary-smart, rule-breaking former Army captain who possesses an acerbic wit and calculated bravado. Her forte is logistics.

Taken‘s 16-episode second season was recently bumped from fall to midseason to give Plageman more time to execute his new vision for the series.