TVLine Items: Cranston Bosses Around Family Guy, Mississippi Teaser and More

Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin might be in for a meth of trouble.

TV’s erstwhile Walter White, aka Bryan Cranston, will voice Peter’s new boss at the Pawtucket Brewery during Season 16, it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Claws‘ Niecy Nash will also lend her voice to the episode, as the wife and business partner of Cranston’s character.

The previous brewery manager, Angela, was voiced by the late Carrie Fisher and will appear briefly in the upcoming season. (Fisher recorded lines for at least one more episode before her death on December 27.)

Cranston has previously guest-starred in two episodes of the Seth MacFarlane series as Hal in 2006 and Dr. Jewish in 2008.

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Amanda Seyfried (Big Love) will also lend their voices in the upcoming season, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9/8c on Fox.

* TNT’s upcoming mystery-drama Deadlier Than the Male has cast American Horror Story‘s Lily Rabe and Bloodline alum Enrique Murciano in the lead roles of Emma, a recently released inmate with a new identity, and Peter, Emma’s therapist who appears to be keeping secrets from her.

* The upcoming Crackle crime drama The Oath — which stars Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean — has added Robert Gossett (Major Crimes) and Isaac Keys (Get Shorty) in recurring roles, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 2 of NatGeo’s Ron Howard-produced sci-fi series Mars has added Esai Morales (NYPD Blue), Jeff Hephner (Chicago Fire/Med), Akbar Kurtha (24), Levi Fiehler (The Fosters), Evan Hall (Orange Is the New Black), Roxy Sternberg (Emerald City) and Gunnar Cauthery (Genius), Deadline reports.

* Amazon has released a teaser for Season 2 of the Diablo Cody/Tig Notaro dark comedy One Mississippi, premiering Friday. Sept. 8. Press PLAY on the video below and then drop down to the comments to let us know your thoughts on the upcoming season.