Fall TV 2017: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Hopefully your DVR is savoring its summer vacation, resting its gears and what not, because TVLine is about to drop on you more than 100 premiere dates for the Fall TV season.

Yes, it is time for our famously handy calendar (and it is an actual calendar) of season and series launches, taking flight with Fox’s The Orville and the return of Outlander before going absolutely bonkers the week of Sept. 25, where nearly 60 (!) premieres await you.

Here is our round-up of September/early October’s bows, plus a pair of tinted boxes that denote 1) later premieres and 2) midseason holds — a good way to save yourself from “Oh my stars, where are those Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?!?!” bouts of hysteria. We’ve also flagged a few noteworthy finales for summer shows, as a free bonus to you the reader.

New series are listed in red. Click to zoom, save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

