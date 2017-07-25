Fall TV 2017: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV Preview
Hopefully your DVR is savoring its summer vacation, resting its gears and what not, because TVLine is about to drop on you more than 100 premiere dates for the Fall TV season.

Yes, it is time for our famously handy calendar (and it is an actual calendar) of season and series launches, taking flight with Fox’s The Orville and the return of Outlander before going absolutely bonkers the week of Sept. 25, where nearly 60 (!) premieres await you.

Here is our round-up of September/early October’s bows, plus a pair of tinted boxes that denote 1) later premieres and 2) midseason holds — a good way to save yourself from “Oh my stars, where are those Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?!?!” bouts of hysteria. We’ve also flagged a few noteworthy finales for summer shows, as a free bonus to you the reader.

New series are listed in red. Click to zoom, save the dates! 

TV Calendar Fall PremieresPreemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

You can also view the broadcast networks’ Fall TV roll-out plans in detail at these links: ABCCBSFoxNBC and The CW.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

15 Comments
  1. Michael Sacal says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:08 PM

    Fear The Walking Dead on September 10th?

    When in September does Suits take its break? I’m guessing the 13th (the tenth episode of the 16 episode season).

    DuckTales on September 23rd?

    Mindhunter (Netflix) on October 13th?

    Is there a release date for Falling Water, Van Helsing, Channel Zero, Ash vs Evil Dead, and Travelers?

    Thank you.

  2. Sarah says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    Thank you!!!! Is American Horror Story still premiering on Sept. 5th?

  3. will says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:45 PM

    You have a typo for Walking Dead. Should be 10/22, right?

  4. Kristina says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:48 PM

    Could you add Mom and Life in Pieces, please?

  5. John says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    What software do you use to make that calendar? I could use something similar for my personal schedule hehe ;)

  6. smschira says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:13 PM

    If Young Sheldon airs a sneak preview on 9/25 and 9JKL moves into that time slot the following week, where and when will Young Sheldon air on a regular basis?

  7. Strawberry says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:30 PM

    Kevin (probably) saves the world??
    Did I miss something. Was there a name change?

  8. Pia says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:46 PM

    Thanks for including Poldark. I hope you start covering it. Although this season has been somewhat dull.
    No Chicago Med but the scheduling is tricky.

