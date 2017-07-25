Fall TV 2017: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Hopefully your DVR is savoring its summer vacation, resting its gears and what not, because TVLine is about to drop on you more than 100 premiere dates for the Fall TV season.
Yes, it is time for our famously handy calendar (and it is an actual calendar) of season and series launches, taking flight with Fox’s The Orville and the return of Outlander before going absolutely bonkers the week of Sept. 25, where nearly 60 (!) premieres await you.
Here is our round-up of September/early October’s bows, plus a pair of tinted boxes that denote 1) later premieres and 2) midseason holds — a good way to save yourself from “Oh my stars, where are those Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?!?!” bouts of hysteria. We’ve also flagged a few noteworthy finales for summer shows, as a free bonus to you the reader.
New series are listed in red. Click to zoom, save the dates!
Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.
You can also view the broadcast networks’ Fall TV roll-out plans in detail at these links: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.
Fear The Walking Dead on September 10th?
When in September does Suits take its break? I’m guessing the 13th (the tenth episode of the 16 episode season).
DuckTales on September 23rd?
Mindhunter (Netflix) on October 13th?
Is there a release date for Falling Water, Van Helsing, Channel Zero, Ash vs Evil Dead, and Travelers?
Thank you.
I have added FtWD and Mindhunter.
Thank you!!!! Is American Horror Story still premiering on Sept. 5th?
You have a typo for Walking Dead. Should be 10/22, right?
Fixed.
Could you add Mom and Life in Pieces, please?
Added to tinted box.
What software do you use to make that calendar? I could use something similar for my personal schedule hehe ;)
I saw some apps that keep track of your shows, but I kind of want a calendar like this too!
If Young Sheldon airs a sneak preview on 9/25 and 9JKL moves into that time slot the following week, where and when will Young Sheldon air on a regular basis?
November 2
Handy grid is linked up above, in a lovely blue.
Kevin (probably) saves the world??
Did I miss something. Was there a name change?
Yep; follow the ABC link above.
Thanks for including Poldark. I hope you start covering it. Although this season has been somewhat dull.
No Chicago Med but the scheduling is tricky.