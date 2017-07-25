Fall TV Preview
Chicago PD Tracy Spiridakos
Courtesy of NBC

Chicago P.D. Promotes Tracy Spiridakos to Series Regular for Season 5

By /

Chicago P.D. is losing Det. Erin Lindsay, but the Intelligence unit won’t be without some girl power this fall.

Tracy Spiridakos, who recurred as Det. Hailey Upton during Season 4 of the NBC drama, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming run, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDChicago Fire Season 6: Eloise Mumford to Recur as Friend of [Spoiler]’s
Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

A member of the robbery homicide unit, Upton clashed with Voight when she was first introduced in a May episode. She eventually earned the Sergeant’s respect — and even a spot on his unit while Burgess took a leave of absence. Now it looks like that placement will be permanent (and hopefully, we’ll get some insight into the mysterious undercover assignment that earned Upton her detective shield).

There are plenty of cast shake-ups in store for Season 5 of the Fire spinoff: While the unit will be saying goodbye to Sophia Bush’s Det. Lindsay, they will also be welcoming back Jon Seda’s Det. Antonio Dawson, who departed the cop drama in the middle of Season 4 to join Chicago Justice‘s D.A. team as an investigator. Following the legal offshoot’s cancellation, it was announced that Seda would rejoin the P.D. ensemble as a series regular.

RELATEDChicago P.D. Season 5: Mykelti Williamson to Recur

Prior to appearing on P.D., Spiridakos starred in NBC’s sci-fi series Revolution. Her credits also include recurring gigs on MacGyver, Bates Motel and Being Human.

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.

P.D. fans, are you excited Upton is sticking around? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 Comments
  1. Meme says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    I’ll miss Sophia Bush and Erin Lindsay. While the writing had become a bit predictable, I was still here for her. Wishing luck to the rest of the cast and the viewers that will stick around. ✌🏽

    Reply
  2. Lambsilencer says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:03 PM

    Perfect, I’ve been waiting for and anticipated this since I heard that Sophia Bush wouldn’t return. Glad I was right. She’ll be a fine addition.

    Reply
  3. Viviana says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:04 PM

    In a move that surprised no one. Still sad about Sophia leaving.

    Reply
  4. Ally says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    Any clue if we’ll be getting a send off for Sophia Bush’s character or at least some closure to her storyline with Jay? Or are they just going to ignore it??

    Reply
  5. Dean says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    I’m glad wasn’t a fan of her’s on Revolution but her other gigs since have been pretty good she definitely improved a lot from what I saw on CPD. I onky hope she doesn’t shack up with someone in the unit for love drama the way Jay and Detective Misery did.

    Reply
  6. Kevin Tran says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    Really bummed about Sophia Bush leaving Chicago PD. Hard to believe whether or not Tracy Spiridakos’ character is the next Erin Lindsay.

    Reply
    • Dean says:
      July 25, 2017 at 1:09 PM

      Hope not because from what I saw Upton didn’t walk around the office constantly talking about how crummy her childhood was.

      Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    Well duh. I don’t think there is anybody surprised by this. Just waiting to hear about it being official.

    Reply
  8. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    Meh, whatever. It won’t be the same without Lindsay and I’m still missing Burgess. This doesn’t make up for that, nope, no way.

    Reply
  9. lisa says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:13 PM

    Great! I really like her and I’m glad she is getting a regular spot on a successful show. I do wish Sophia Bush wasn’t leaving. I hope she comes back and we get both. Anyone want to start a countdown till she hooks up with Severide? (half joking)

    Reply
  10. Cassie says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    Ugh! Not a fan of her or her character at all. As long as they don’t partner her with Jay. Or romantically so either. I was just expecting Jon Seda to fill Sophia’ s empty spot!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 