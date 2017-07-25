Chicago P.D. Promotes Tracy Spiridakos to Series Regular for Season 5

Chicago P.D. is losing Det. Erin Lindsay, but the Intelligence unit won’t be without some girl power this fall.
Tracy Spiridakos, who recurred as Det. Hailey Upton during Season 4 of the NBC drama, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming run, TVLine has learned.
A member of the robbery homicide unit, Upton clashed with Voight when she was first introduced in a May episode. She eventually earned the Sergeant’s respect — and even a spot on his unit while Burgess took a leave of absence. Now it looks like that placement will be permanent (and hopefully, we’ll get some insight into the mysterious undercover assignment that earned Upton her detective shield).
There are plenty of cast shake-ups in store for Season 5 of the Fire spinoff: While the unit will be saying goodbye to Sophia Bush’s Det. Lindsay, they will also be welcoming back Jon Seda’s Det. Antonio Dawson, who departed the cop drama in the middle of Season 4 to join Chicago Justice‘s D.A. team as an investigator. Following the legal offshoot’s cancellation, it was announced that Seda would rejoin the P.D. ensemble as a series regular.
Prior to appearing on P.D., Spiridakos starred in NBC’s sci-fi series Revolution. Her credits also include recurring gigs on MacGyver, Bates Motel and Being Human.
Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.
P.D. fans, are you excited Upton is sticking around? Hit the comments with your thoughts!
I’ll miss Sophia Bush and Erin Lindsay. While the writing had become a bit predictable, I was still here for her. Wishing luck to the rest of the cast and the viewers that will stick around. ✌🏽
Perfect, I’ve been waiting for and anticipated this since I heard that Sophia Bush wouldn’t return. Glad I was right. She’ll be a fine addition.
In a move that surprised no one. Still sad about Sophia leaving.
Any clue if we’ll be getting a send off for Sophia Bush’s character or at least some closure to her storyline with Jay? Or are they just going to ignore it??
I’m glad wasn’t a fan of her’s on Revolution but her other gigs since have been pretty good she definitely improved a lot from what I saw on CPD. I onky hope she doesn’t shack up with someone in the unit for love drama the way Jay and Detective Misery did.
Really bummed about Sophia Bush leaving Chicago PD. Hard to believe whether or not Tracy Spiridakos’ character is the next Erin Lindsay.
Hope not because from what I saw Upton didn’t walk around the office constantly talking about how crummy her childhood was.
Well duh. I don’t think there is anybody surprised by this. Just waiting to hear about it being official.
Meh, whatever. It won’t be the same without Lindsay and I’m still missing Burgess. This doesn’t make up for that, nope, no way.
Great! I really like her and I’m glad she is getting a regular spot on a successful show. I do wish Sophia Bush wasn’t leaving. I hope she comes back and we get both. Anyone want to start a countdown till she hooks up with Severide? (half joking)
Ugh! Not a fan of her or her character at all. As long as they don’t partner her with Jay. Or romantically so either. I was just expecting Jon Seda to fill Sophia’ s empty spot!