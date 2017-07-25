Chicago P.D. Promotes Tracy Spiridakos to Series Regular for Season 5

Chicago P.D. is losing Det. Erin Lindsay, but the Intelligence unit won’t be without some girl power this fall.

Tracy Spiridakos, who recurred as Det. Hailey Upton during Season 4 of the NBC drama, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming run, TVLine has learned.

A member of the robbery homicide unit, Upton clashed with Voight when she was first introduced in a May episode. She eventually earned the Sergeant’s respect — and even a spot on his unit while Burgess took a leave of absence. Now it looks like that placement will be permanent (and hopefully, we’ll get some insight into the mysterious undercover assignment that earned Upton her detective shield).

There are plenty of cast shake-ups in store for Season 5 of the Fire spinoff: While the unit will be saying goodbye to Sophia Bush’s Det. Lindsay, they will also be welcoming back Jon Seda’s Det. Antonio Dawson, who departed the cop drama in the middle of Season 4 to join Chicago Justice‘s D.A. team as an investigator. Following the legal offshoot’s cancellation, it was announced that Seda would rejoin the P.D. ensemble as a series regular.

Prior to appearing on P.D., Spiridakos starred in NBC’s sci-fi series Revolution. Her credits also include recurring gigs on MacGyver, Bates Motel and Being Human.

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.

P.D. fans, are you excited Upton is sticking around? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

