Fall TV Preview
Broad City Season 4 Premiere Date Change Postponed
Courtesy of Comedy Central

Broad City Gets New, Later Season 4 Premiere Date at Comedy Central

Broad City‘s Abbi and Ilana are going to show up fashionably late to their own season premiere.

The Comedy Central series, which was originally scheduled to return on Aug. 23, now will be back on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30/9:30c. The basic cable network announced the change Tuesday.

In the new episodes, Abbi and Ilana experience New York City in the winter, get new jobs, celebrate their “friendiversary,” receive a visit from Abbi’s mom, trip on mushrooms, discover their witchdom and travel to Florida. And, as stars/series creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer alluded to when they stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, the upcoming season will feature guest stars including RuPaul, Steve Buscemi, Jane Curtin, Peri Gilpin, Denis O’Hare, Wanda Sykes and Fran Drescher.

In addition, the season premiere — titled “Sliding Doors” — will tell the story of when the best friends met in 2011.

Regarding the delay in Season 4’s start, a Comedy Central insider tells TVLine that the new premiere date is reflective of nothing more than a common scheduling change.

2 Comments
  1. Nathan says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    Wtf!!!! I can’t have anything

    Reply
  2. maltru says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    This isn’t news, though- this has been known since around the 4th of July when they released their hot dog eating video. So, I mean, I’m bummed, but less bummed than I was three weeks ago when I learned about the push in the start date…

    Reply
