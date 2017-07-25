Broad City Gets New, Later Season 4 Premiere Date at Comedy Central

Broad City‘s Abbi and Ilana are going to show up fashionably late to their own season premiere.

The Comedy Central series, which was originally scheduled to return on Aug. 23, now will be back on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30/9:30c. The basic cable network announced the change Tuesday.

RELATEDEd Helms to Dabble in Fake News for Comedy Central Special

In the new episodes, Abbi and Ilana experience New York City in the winter, get new jobs, celebrate their “friendiversary,” receive a visit from Abbi’s mom, trip on mushrooms, discover their witchdom and travel to Florida. And, as stars/series creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer alluded to when they stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, the upcoming season will feature guest stars including RuPaul, Steve Buscemi, Jane Curtin, Peri Gilpin, Denis O’Hare, Wanda Sykes and Fran Drescher.

In addition, the season premiere — titled “Sliding Doors” — will tell the story of when the best friends met in 2011.

Regarding the delay in Season 4’s start, a Comedy Central insider tells TVLine that the new premiere date is reflective of nothing more than a common scheduling change.