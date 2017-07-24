Happy Endings Alum Zachary Knighton Joins Santa Clarita Diet for Season 2

He used to sling Philly cheesesteaks out of a food truck… but now he might be chowing down on something much different.

Happy Endings star Zachary Knighton has signed on to join the cast of Netflix’s zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet in Season 2, according to our sister site Deadline. It’s a major recurring role, but no details on Knighton’s character have been released yet.

Diet, starring Drew Barrymore as a suburban mom who transforms into a flesh-eating zombie and Timothy Olyphant as her hapless husband, debuted on the streaming service back in February with a 10-episode freshman season. (Will Knighton play her latest victim… or perhaps a fellow flesh-eater?) Netflix ordered a second season in March.

Knighton is best known as food-truck proprietor/V-neck wearer Dave Rose on the cancelled-too-soon ABC comedy Happy Endings, which wrapped up a three-season run in 2013. Since then, he’s starred in Fox’s short-lived sitcom Weird Loners and appeared on The Good Fight, Elementary and The Catch. He also co-starred in Lauren Graham’s recent Fox comedy pilot Linda From HR, which failed to score a series pick-up in May.