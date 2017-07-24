Roseanne Revival: Sarah Chalke Drops Big Hint About Top-Secret Character

Sarah Chalke will play D.J.’s wife in ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival… is an icky, incest-tinged, so-wrong-it’d-be-right theory I posited to Becky No. 2 over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. And while I’m likely wrong — Chalke’s dumbstruck reaction all but confirmed as much — the actress strongly hinted that her top-secret character will have a significant tie to at least one member of the Conner clan.
As previously reported, Lecy Goranson — aka Roseanne‘s original Becky — will reclaim her signature role for the eight-episode continuation, leaving Chalke (who was at SDCC to promote her voice work in Rick and Morty) to assume a new, as-yet-revealed persona. “I’m sworn to secrecy,” Chalke hedged to me, before revealing that her alter ego will share scenes with… Goranson!
“I’m super-excited to do scenes with her,” the Scrubs alum enthused. “We never got to hang out, except at a Roseanne reunion photo shoot.”
Press PLAY above to see what else Chalke knows about Roseanne 2.0, and then hit the comments with your own theories about who she’s playing.
It would be funny if she was named Becky and was Becky 1s girlfriend
I had a similar thought! Since the actor who played Becky’s husband died a few years ago, maybe the two Becky’s are sig others?
I can’t wait for this!!
What if she plays Head Becky? Y’know, like on Battlestar Galactica. She’s the Becky that only Becky can see.
It would be great if Sarah Chalke played Becky’s long lost twin sister Rebecca raised by a family that’s a lot like the Conner family. Now that was a family that a lot of people could relate to. I’m looking forward to the return of Rosanne and her family.