Roseanne Revival: Sarah Chalke Drops Big Hint About Top-Secret Character

Sarah Chalke will play D.J.’s wife in ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival… is an icky, incest-tinged, so-wrong-it’d-be-right theory I posited to Becky No. 2 over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. And while I’m likely wrong — Chalke’s dumbstruck reaction all but confirmed as much — the actress strongly hinted that her top-secret character will have a significant tie to at least one member of the Conner clan.

As previously reported, Lecy Goranson — aka Roseanne‘s original Becky — will reclaim her signature role for the eight-episode continuation, leaving Chalke (who was at SDCC to promote her voice work in Rick and Morty) to assume a new, as-yet-revealed persona. “I’m sworn to secrecy,” Chalke hedged to me, before revealing that her alter ego will share scenes with… Goranson!

“I’m super-excited to do scenes with her,” the Scrubs alum enthused. “We never got to hang out, except at a Roseanne reunion photo shoot.”

Press PLAY above to see what else Chalke knows about Roseanne 2.0, and then hit the comments with your own theories about who she’s playing.