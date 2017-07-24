Candy Crush Ratings Cancelled
Ratings: Candy Crush Tumbles Farther

CBS’ Candy Crush soured some more this Sunday, drawing just 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating — down 17 and 37 percent from Week 2, and now off more than 50 percent from its premiere rating.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.1 mil/1.8) was steady week-to-week.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (6.1 mil/1.1), Funderdome (4.3 mil/0.8) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.3 mil/0.8) were all steady.

Elsewhere, Fox’s American Grit (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat, while the numbers for NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly and Spartan’s finale are still being unscrambled due to NASCAR overrun.

Turning to Saturday, CBS’ double dip of Doubt (averaging 1.9 mil/0.2) and ABC’s Still Star-Crossed (940K/0.2) were flat.

