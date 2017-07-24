Courtesy of FX

American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters' Cult Characters Revealed

Two American Horror Story alumni found romance so nice, they’re doing it twice.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who played a doomed husband and wife in the anthology series’ Roanoke season, will be love interests in the next chapter, Cult. Creator Ryan Murphy recently announced the news via Instagram.

In his post, Murphy revealed that the mainstays’ characters, Ally and Kai, have “a love story for the ages.”

Paulson and Evans are joined in the new season by AHS newcomers Lena Dunham (Girls), Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf), as well as returning veterans Adina Porter (The 100), Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock), Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under) and Mare Winningham (The Affair).

Fan favorite freak Twisty the Clown will also make an appearance in the election-themed season — in a new form.

American Horror Story: Cult will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10/9c on FX.

Are you excited about this love connection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

