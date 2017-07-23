Comic-Con

Riverdale Video: The Cast Gets Touchy-Feely Talking Hot Dads and 'Bughead'

By /

The cast of Riverdale is clearly very comfortable putting their hands on each other. (Hey, if you looked like them, wouldn’t you be, too?)

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

It was a touchy-feely love fest when the stars of The CW’s teen soap dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite: Cole Sprouse (Jughead) and Lili Reinhart (Betty) stroked each other’s arms from opposite sides of the couch. (Fast-forward to 8:05 for the good stuff, “Bughead” fans.) Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl) affectionately rubbed the shoulders of Casey Cott (Kevin). And K.J. Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) even acted out their “steamy” Season 2 sex scene… just with hand puppets, though. (Sorry to disappoint.)

RELATEDRiverdale @ Comic-Con: Sex, Exes and the ‘Angel of Death’ in Season 2 — Plus: Watch a Bloody New Trailer

Trying his best to keep this interview on track, our Andy Swift quizzed the cast on the show’s surplus of hot dads (with Mark Consuelos arriving next season as Veronica’s dad Hiram Lodge), how Fred getting shot might affect Archie’s new romance with Veronica (it’s “still sexual, though,” Apa promised) and some possible speed bumps for the “Bughead” relationship in Season 2, with Sprouse promising “a huge mess of trouble” for the beloved pair.

Riverdale returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

Press PLAY on the video above for lots of Riverdale goodies, then hit the comments to tell us what you need to see in Season 2.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Matt C. says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    Great interview! I love this cast so much and I can’t wait for season 2.

    P.S. Andy, your blue jacket is SO iconic! Never stop wearing it!

    Reply
ad
 