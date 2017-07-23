Riverdale Video: The Cast Gets Touchy-Feely Talking Hot Dads and 'Bughead'

The cast of Riverdale is clearly very comfortable putting their hands on each other. (Hey, if you looked like them, wouldn’t you be, too?)

It was a touchy-feely love fest when the stars of The CW’s teen soap dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite: Cole Sprouse (Jughead) and Lili Reinhart (Betty) stroked each other’s arms from opposite sides of the couch. (Fast-forward to 8:05 for the good stuff, “Bughead” fans.) Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl) affectionately rubbed the shoulders of Casey Cott (Kevin). And K.J. Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) even acted out their “steamy” Season 2 sex scene… just with hand puppets, though. (Sorry to disappoint.)

Trying his best to keep this interview on track, our Andy Swift quizzed the cast on the show’s surplus of hot dads (with Mark Consuelos arriving next season as Veronica’s dad Hiram Lodge), how Fred getting shot might affect Archie’s new romance with Veronica (it’s “still sexual, though,” Apa promised) and some possible speed bumps for the “Bughead” relationship in Season 2, with Sprouse promising “a huge mess of trouble” for the beloved pair.

Riverdale returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

Press PLAY on the video above for lots of Riverdale goodies, then hit the comments to tell us what you need to see in Season 2.