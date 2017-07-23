Elizabeth Mitchell Joins The Expanse

Comic-Con
Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell has found her next gig, on The Expanse.

Mitchell will recur during Season 3 of the Syfy drama as “a character that brings a new, spiritual perspective to the series,” it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night.

In addition to her run as Lost‘s Dr. Juliet Burke, Mitchell’s TV credits include Revolution, Once Upon a Time, V, Dead of Summer and ER — all (and more!) of which she adorably revisited in the TVLine “Memories From the Set” video below:

The Expanse also released this Season 2 sizzle reel at Comic-Con:

