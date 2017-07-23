Doctor Who Christmas Special Trailer: Twice the Doctors, Twice the Fun!

This holiday season, we’ll witness Peter Capaldi’s final time trip as the star of Doctor Who… but at least he’ll have some company.

BBC America dropped a first-look trailer for this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, titled “Twice Upon a Time,” during the show’s Comic-Con panel on Sunday. And it promises double the Doctors, with Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor somehow crossing paths with the First Doctor, played here by Game of Thrones alum David Bradley. (It is kinda great to see two TARDISes, isn’t it?)

The trailer also provides a glimpse of guest star Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) playing a World War I captain — and the return of Pearl Mackie as the Doctor’s trusty companion Bill. But how does Bill make her way back to the Doctor after her fate in the season finale? Well, on this show, of course, anything is possible…

Plus, the special — expected to air on BBC America on or around Christmas Day — will see Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor regenerate into the new Thirteenth Doctor: Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker, the show’s first-ever female star.

Press PLAY on the video above for a first look at the Who Christmas special, then drop your thoughts on Capaldi’s time as the Time Lord in the comments.