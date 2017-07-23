Doctor Who Star on Jodie Whittaker Casting: 'I Am Going to Crush Her'

Michelle Gomez’s Doctor Who future is very much up in the air, but if the actress behind Time Lord Missy has her druthers, she’ll be back to take on first female Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

“Thumbs up for Jodie. She’s a very good actress — and I am going to crush her,” Gomez says, with a laugh. “But I can’t now because I’ve left, obviously.” But has she?

During a sit-down at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello pressed Gomez on whether she’s actually done with the iconic science-fiction series.

“[I’m] probably not [coming back],” she says. “I think that’s enough of Missy now. … It’s good to know when to leave the party. It was a jolly good party, but time to leave — and then maybe come back, but time to leave for now.

“It feels like this was a chapter — a perfect chapter, actually — with [showrunner] Steven [Moffat] and Peter [Capaldi],” Gomez continued. “I don’t know about being a Master to another Doctor. I feel very loyal to Peter and I don’t know how that would work, but I am willing to find out at a later date.”

Gomez’ co-star Pearl Mackie, meanwhile, danced around questions about her own uncertain Doctor Who future, only saying that she would be open to reprising her role as Bill. “I mean, who wouldn’t?!” she mused, enthusiastically.

Also in the video Q&A above: Gomez and Mackie cheekily reminisced about working with alleged potty mouth Capaldi, who caps off a three-season stint as Twelve in this December’s Christmas special.

Doctor Who Season 11 — aka Whittaker’s first — is expected to premiere in the second half of 2018.