Video: Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Promise the Season 4 Premiere Will Give You 'Douche Chills'

Broad City is going back to the beginning in its upcoming fourth season, and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson can barely contain their excitement.

The stars of Comedy Central’s cult comedy dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite over the weekend and were positively euphoric when discussing the series’ Aug. 23 premiere, a long-delayed, Sliding Doors-esque half-hour that turns back the clock six years to reveal how their fictional character’s met. “We wrote it as the finale of the first season, but [exec producer] Amy Poehler said, ‘Don’t do it. It’s too early,'” Glazer revealed to me. “And we were so angry at the time. But she was totally right. It’s so worth the wait because it’s funnier now… We’re so excited, man. I can’t wait for this stupid [episode] to come out.” 

Glazer went on to confess that the origin episode gave her all the feels — including a unique sensation known only to hardcore Arrested Development fans. “It [gave me] douce chills,” she cracked, before providing me with a graphic, blow-by-blow description of the sensation.

The discussion (the entirety of which you can watch above) eventually got back on track as the pair teased two other standout Season 4 installments: a “wild” mushroom-induced alt-reality farce, as well as an episode that follows Illana and Abbi outside of their beloved New York City for the first time and also features a guest appearance by… wait for it… “Fran f–kinf Drescher.”

