Wynonna Earp Renewed for Season 3

Demons, be warned. Wynonna Earp ain’t holstering the Peacemaker anytime soon, now that Syfy has renewed the series for Season 3.

The good news was shared on Saturday afternoon, during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Fans have been passionately embracing Wynonna Earp since its debut,” IDW Entertainment President David Ozer said in a statement. “Syfy recognized that passion and when coupled with superior writing, acting, directing and production values, saw that Wynonna Earp was more than just a distinctly unique television series. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Syfy and look forward to another fun season of incredible entertainment with the cast and crew of Wynonna Earp.”

Added series creator Emily Andras: “We are so excited have this strong female-led, witty action series return for another season and deliver something special to our passionate fans around the world.”

